'We Didn't Beg Buhari For One Million Immigrants' — Canada Tells Nigerians To 'Shine Your Eyes Well'

“If you've seen this link on your social media timeline, don't fall for it. This story is not true... Over 4,200 Nigerians were approved for permanent residency in Canada in 2017, which is almost double the number from the year prior. Nigerians in Canada make important contributions to both countries. If you see a story online about moving to Canada that seems too good to be true - shine your eyes well-well o!!!”

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 16, 2019

The Canadian High Commission in Nigeria has warned Nigerians to “shine their eyes” concerning reports that Canada is voraciously seeking millions of Nigerians to take up permanent residency in the North American country.

Newspaper and magazine publisher Dele Momodu had tweeted the link to a story by CBTV claiming Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to allow one million Nigerians enter Canada under a new Employment and Migration Programme designed for immigrants.

The report quoted Trudeau as saying “we can’t undermine or overlook the contribution of immigrants in Canada’s development especially our brothers and sisters from Nigeria”, and a spokesperson for the Canadian Labour Department, Shadrack Scott, as adding: “The programme’s website will be launched next week and all available jobs will be listed. Currently there are over 6 million vacancies and we are hoping that Buhari allows at least one million people from Nigeria."

However, the Canadian High Commission has denied the report.

To Momodu’s tweet, it wrote: “This particular story is FALSE.  Nigerians are welcome to apply to immigrate to Canada.  For the real information on how to apply, go to http://www.cic.gc.ca.”

And on other online reports, it said: “If you've seen this link on your social media timeline, don't fall for it.  This story is not true.  For REAL information about travelling to Canada, go to http://www.cic.gc.ca.

“Over 4,200 Nigerians were approved for permanent residency in Canada in 2017, which is almost double the number from the year prior.  Nigerians in Canada make important contributions to both countries.

“If you see a story online about moving to Canada that seems too good to be true - shine your eyes well-well o!!!”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News Nigerian Businessman Igho Sanomi Forfeits Private Jet, Three London Homes To Swiss Bank Over $3m Debt
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME REVEALED: Full Names Of The 23 Nigerians On Death Row In Saudi Arabia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME 446 Nigerians Currently In UAE Prisons, Says Ambassador
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
CRIME REVEALED: Nigerian Widow Executed In Saudi Arabia Carried Drugs In Her Private Parts
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: British Police Arrest WikiLeaks Co-Founder Julian Assange At Ecuadorian Embassy
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sudan's al-Bashir Arrested, Coup-Plotters Announce Two-Year Military Rule
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal 20 Elderly SANs Warn Buhari: Onnoghen's Resignation Is Not Enough
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Govt Asks Court To Order Arrest Of Innoson Boss
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Ondo REC Rufus Akeju Removes Gatekeeper's Tooth By Punching Him In The Face
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Agency Demolishes AIT's 'Gate House'
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Entertainment Outrage On Twitter As Omotola Jalade Says Nigeria Under Buhari Is 'Hellish'
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Abuja Court Sentences Rights Activist IG Wala To 12 Years In Prison Over Facebook Post
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Adamawa APC Bigwigs Move To Scatter Boss Mustapha’s Plan To Run With Tinubu In 2023
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News Nigerian Businessman Igho Sanomi Forfeits Private Jet, Three London Homes To Swiss Bank Over $3m Debt
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal EFCC Explains Reasons For Rearresting Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME REVEALED: Full Names Of The 23 Nigerians On Death Row In Saudi Arabia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sets Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia Free But EFCC Rearrests Her Immediately
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Panel Proposes Sack Of NHIS Executive Secretary, Usman Yusuf
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad