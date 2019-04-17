BREAKING: Supreme Court Finally Kills Segun Oni’s Hopes Of Unseating Fayemi As Ekiti Governor

Oni, former Governor of the state and an aspirant for the May 2018 primary of the All Progressives Cngress (APC), had challenged Fayemi’s eligibility to contest the primary on the grounds that he did not resign his appointment as Minister of the Federal Republic 30 days before the primary. He also added that Fayemi was indicted by the Justice Silas Oyewole commission of inquiry set up by former Governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 17, 2019

The Supreme Court has upheld the election of Kayode Fayemi as Governor of Ekiti State.

Oni, former Governor of the state and an aspirant for the May 2018 primary of the All Progressives Cngress (APC), had challenged Fayemi’s eligibility to contest the primary on the grounds that he did not resign his appointment as Minister of the Federal Republic 30 days before the primary. He also added that Fayemi was indicted by the Justice Silas Oyewole commission of inquiry set up by former Governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose.

The Appeal Court had ruled against Fayemi in February, and the Supreme Court followed suit on Wednesday.

In a unanimous judgment, a five-man panel of the apex court held that Oni’s appeal was statute-barred.

Delivering the lead judgment, Justice Amiru Sanusi held that the case, being a pre-election one, was not commenced at the trial court, within the required time, as stipulated under the Forth Alteration Act.

Details soon…

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Ondo REC Rufus Akeju Removes Gatekeeper's Tooth By Punching Him In The Face
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Atiku Blasts INEC’s ‘Crass Ignorance And Incomparably Low-Level Wretched Illiteracy’
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News Nigerian Businessman Igho Sanomi Forfeits Private Jet, Three London Homes To Swiss Bank Over $3m Debt
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Traditional Rulers Opposed Ambode’s Second Term Bid, Not Tinubu, Says Oba Durosimi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Entertainment Outrage On Twitter As Omotola Jalade Says Nigeria Under Buhari Is 'Hellish'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 'I Was The First To Flag It’ — Nnamdi Kanu Claims Credit For ‘Atiku Is Not A Nigerian’ Debate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Ondo REC Rufus Akeju Removes Gatekeeper's Tooth By Punching Him In The Face
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal 20 Elderly SANs Warn Buhari: Onnoghen's Resignation Is Not Enough
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Atiku Blasts INEC’s ‘Crass Ignorance And Incomparably Low-Level Wretched Illiteracy’
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Four Gunmen Waste 25 Bullets On Ex-Anambra Party Chairman Frank-Anthony Igboka
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal EFCC Explains Reasons For Rearresting Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Govt Asks Court To Order Arrest Of Innoson Boss
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal It's Only In Nigeria People Wear 'Aso Ebi' To Court Premises, Says Falana
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News Nigerian Businessman Igho Sanomi Forfeits Private Jet, Three London Homes To Swiss Bank Over $3m Debt
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Traditional Rulers Opposed Ambode’s Second Term Bid, Not Tinubu, Says Oba Durosimi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International 'We Didn't Beg Buhari For One Million Immigrants' — Canada Tells Nigerians To 'Shine Your Eyes Well'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Folagbade Olateru-Olagbegi, The ‘Olowo Of Owo, Is Dead
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Entertainment Outrage On Twitter As Omotola Jalade Says Nigeria Under Buhari Is 'Hellish'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad