Judicial Union Disrupts Court Activities To Enforce Strike Action In Nasarawa

The Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Nasarawa State chapter, chased away lawyers and litigants, who were in various courts in Akwanga Local Government Area of the state, to enforce compliance with its strike action.

JUSUN commenced an indefinite strike following the failure of state’s Chief Judge to meet their demands on welfare issues.

Jimoh Musa, the Chairman of the union, said some of the union’s grievances included non-conversion or promotion of workers who went for further studies legitimately for the past four years, and the inordinate reduction of workers’ salaries to the tune of N4.7million monthly without any clear explanation given.

However, to ensure compliance with the strike, the union halted all activities in courts around Akwanga LGA.

In a statement issued after the distruption, Solomon Iyigulu, the Pubic Relations Officer of the union, said: “We are here to ensure that the strike which has been embarked upon by the state chapter of JUSUN is fully complied with.

“We are here to ensure total compliance as the state government failed to meet up with our demands after several correspondences.

"I call on our members to remain resolute, remain at home and be law abiding until they hear further directives from us."