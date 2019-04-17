Three Policemen To Die By Hanging For Kidnapping Deaconess In Akwa Ibom

Although Akpakwa denied knowledge of the plot to kidnap her friend and neighbour, some members of the gang told the court that they did not know her name when she attended the final meeting at Aka.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 17, 2019

The State High Court In Uyo, the Akwa Ibom capital has sentenced three policemen and four others to death by hanging for kidnapping a woman.

Another woman, who was contracted to cook for the victim, Deaconess Ime Ekanem, while in the custody of the kidnappers, was also sentenced to death.

Justice Joy Unwana sentenced the defendants according to the anti-kidnapping law of the state.

A suit marked HU/13c/2012 was instituted against eight members of the gang in 2012. The defendants are Cpl Emmanuel Charlie, Ekaette Moses, Fidelis Jeremiah, Cpl Bassey Sunday (377812), PC Mfon Bassey (478463), Ndu Johnny, Unyime Etukakpan, and Itohowo Akpakwa.

They were convicted on a three-count charge of conspiracy to commit felony, kidnapping, and concealing, aiding and sponsoring kidnapping.

Justice Unwana said: “The decision of the court to pass the death sentence is in tandem with the anti-kidnapping law of Akwa Ibom State. It is a loud statement to the country that the crime of kidnapping is a grievous offence in the state and punishable by death. I hope it will discourage those planning to engage in the crime to steer clear off Akwa Ibom.”

Akpakwa confessed to visiting her friend in a bar at Idakeyop Aka, where she gave Etukakpan money to buy medicine for his ill-health. Although Akpakwa denied knowledge of the plot to kidnap her friend and neighbour, some members of the gang told the court that they did not know her name when she attended the final meeting at Aka.

They, however, insisted that she was the one who identified her friend and gave the direction to her house in Obio Etoi village, Uyo.

It was learnt that the victim was dragged out of the Toyota Sienna car driven by her husband, in front of the family house at about 6.30pm and whisked away in a Volvo Wagon car to Afaha Udoeyop in Ibesikpo Asutan council area, where she was kept, under armed guard, in an isolated building.

The anti-kidnapping unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) investigated the incident, as negotiations for ransom were looking, with the initial N20million reduced to N1.8million, which was agreed to be paid in two instalments.

However, when the ransom was to be paid, SCID officers, who were in mufti, were shocked to discover that the first two persons who approached the Afaha Ibesikpo Market square venue for the ransom delivery were fellow SCID operatives. Shortly after the encounter, the venue for the delivery of the ransom was changed.

A police investigation report, it was gathered, indicated that after changing the venue three times, the first instalment of N800,000 was delivered at Itam in another Local Government Area.

Meanwhile, sharing the proceeds of the crime led to disagreement, and a member of the gang, who was in Uyo Prison on a different criminal matter, returned home to discover that he had been short-changed. He then confessed details of the plot and how it was carried out to the Police.

The eighth and the only accused who escaped the capital punishment, Mrs. Itohowo Akpakwa, a member of staff of the University of Uyo, had earlier been granted bail.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Ondo REC Rufus Akeju Removes Gatekeeper's Tooth By Punching Him In The Face
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Legal 20 Elderly SANs Warn Buhari: Onnoghen's Resignation Is Not Enough
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Legal Atiku Blasts INEC’s ‘Crass Ignorance And Incomparably Low-Level Wretched Illiteracy’
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Legal EFCC Explains Reasons For Rearresting Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Govt Asks Court To Order Arrest Of Innoson Boss
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal It's Only In Nigeria People Wear 'Aso Ebi' To Court Premises, Says Falana
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Ondo REC Rufus Akeju Removes Gatekeeper's Tooth By Punching Him In The Face
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Legal 20 Elderly SANs Warn Buhari: Onnoghen's Resignation Is Not Enough
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Legal Atiku Blasts INEC’s ‘Crass Ignorance And Incomparably Low-Level Wretched Illiteracy’
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
International 'We Didn't Beg Buhari For One Million Immigrants' — Canada Tells Nigerians To 'Shine Your Eyes Well'
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Legal EFCC Explains Reasons For Rearresting Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Govt Asks Court To Order Arrest Of Innoson Boss
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Nigerian Businessman Igho Sanomi Forfeits Private Jet, Three London Homes To Swiss Bank Over $3m Debt
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Legal It's Only In Nigeria People Wear 'Aso Ebi' To Court Premises, Says Falana
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Entertainment Outrage On Twitter As Omotola Jalade Says Nigeria Under Buhari Is 'Hellish'
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Traditional Rulers Opposed Ambode’s Second Term Bid, Not Tinubu, Says Oba Durosimi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Four Gunmen Waste 25 Bullets On Ex-Anambra Party Chairman Frank-Anthony Igboka
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 'I Was The First To Flag It’ — Nnamdi Kanu Claims Credit For ‘Atiku Is Not A Nigerian’ Debate
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad