91,000 Nigerians Apply For 3,200 Customs Jobs In Less Than 24 Hours

Barely 24 hours after the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) opened the portal for job applications, more than 90,000 persons have indicated interest.

On Tuesday, the NCS had announced that 3,200 vacancies were available to be filled. The portal for the application was made available at 12am on Wednesday.

However, as at 4pm on Wednesday, one of the officers in charge of recruitment at the headquarters of the NCS disclosed that 91,000 applications had been "successfully received".

According to NAN, applications were also received from Nigerians abroad.

Umar Sanusi, acting Deputy Comptroller-General in charge of human resources at NCS, said 800 would be recruited to fill vacancies in the support staff for superintendent cadre category, while 2,400 would fill positions of customs inspector and customs assistant cadre in the general duty category.

His words: “Like all recruitment into positions in Federal Government agencies, applications for recruitment will be open to all eligible Nigerians who meet the requirements irrespective of their tribe, religion, state or any other consideration.

“In our bid to ensure an equal and fair opportunity to all applicants, we are working every step of the recruitment process in compliance with the requirements of the Federal Character Commission.

“We are determined to conduct an exercise that is credible, fair and transparent and we will deploy all machinery within our powers to ensure that the integrity of the exercise is not compromised.”

