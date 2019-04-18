BREAKING: Anxiety As CCT Postpones Judgement On Onnoghen

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) sitting in Abuja has shifted its ruling on the trial of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnonghen, to 12pm.

The Court Registrar gave the announcement minutes ago when the embattled former CJN was already at the court premises but still inside his Land Cruiser SUV.

Onnonghen arrived at the court at exactly 8:40am, with the ruling, as of then, expected to start by 9am.

The court was yet to sit as of the time of filing in this report, but the consortia of lawyers of both prosecution and defence were also arriving at the court.

Immediately the announcement was made, the unmarked SUV that brought Onnoghen left the court premises with his security details.

Onnoghen had been standing trial for charges of fraudulent declaration of assets and for operating bank domiciliary foreign currency accounts filed against him by the Federal Government.