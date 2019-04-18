BREAKING: EFCC Arraigns Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia For The Second Time In Three Days

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a former judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, over allegations of money laundering.

The troubled former judge was arraigned before Justice Rilwan Aikawa of a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos State.

As of the time of filing this report, Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia pleaded not guilty to the 18-count charge as instituted against her by the anti-graft agency.

On Tuesday, Justice Hakeem Oshodi of the Ikeja High Court, Lagos, had struck out corruption charges against Ofili-Ajumogobia, but she was immediately rearrested by the EFCCC right on the court premises.

EFCC later explained that the arrest was made in order to file fresh criminal charges against her.