BREAKING: Tribunal Sacks Onnoghen As CJN After Declaring Him Guilty Of False Assets Declaration

‎The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has found Walter Onnoghen, who recently resigned as Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), guilty of false declaration of assets in breach of the provisions of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) for public officials.

Delivering its judgement on Thursday, the three-man panel chaired by Danladi Umar said the prosecution proved Onnoghen's guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

Therefore, it convicted him and removed him from office as Chief Justice of Nigeria, as Chairman of the National Judicial Council (NJC), and as Chairman of the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC).

It also said Onnoghen is to forfeit the money in his five bank domiciliary accounts that were not declared to the Nigerian Government because they were acquired illegally.

The tribunal also barred him from holding public office for the next 10 years.