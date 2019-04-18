BREAKING: Tribunal Throws Out Onnoghen's Preliminary Objections To His Trial

Danladi Umar, Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), has dismissed the motion filed by Walter Onnoghen, former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), asking him to recuse himself from the further participating and adjudicating in the matter for fear of bias.

He dismissed the motion for lack of merit.

He also dismissed Onnoghen's application challenging the jurisdiction of the tribunal to hear the matter.

Umar held that the tribunal is not directly under the supervision of National Judicial Council (NJC) but the presidency.

He noted that the Chairman and members of the tribunal could not be under the whims and caprices of the President even though is being supervised by the executive.