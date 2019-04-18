BREAKING: Tribunal Throws Out Onnoghen's Preliminary Objections To His Trial

He also dismissed Onnoghen's application challenging the jurisdiction of the tribunal to hear the matter. Umar held that the tribunal is not directly under the supervision of National Judicial Council (NJC) but the presidency.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 18, 2019

Danladi Umar, Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), has dismissed the motion filed by Walter Onnoghen, former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), asking him to recuse himself from the further participating and adjudicating in the matter for fear of bias. 

He dismissed the motion for lack of merit.

He also dismissed Onnoghen's application challenging the jurisdiction of the tribunal to hear the matter.

Umar held that the tribunal is not directly under the supervision of National Judicial Council (NJC) but the presidency.

He noted that the Chairman and members of the tribunal could not be under the whims and caprices of the President even though is being  supervised by the executive.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Mother Weeps Profusely In Court As 'Killers' Of Her First Class Daughter Plead Not Guilty
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Anxiety As CCT Postpones Judgement On Onnoghen
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Onnoghen Smiles For The Cameras As CCT Members Arrive Late For Judgement
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal I'm Head And Shoulders Above Atiku In Terms Of Educational Qualifications, Says Buhari
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Ondo REC Rufus Akeju Removes Gatekeeper's Tooth By Punching Him In The Face
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: EFCC Arraigns Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia For The Second Time In Three Days
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Mother Weeps Profusely In Court As 'Killers' Of Her First Class Daughter Plead Not Guilty
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Anxiety As CCT Postpones Judgement On Onnoghen
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Lecturers Connived With Politicians To Compromise Integrity Of 2019 Polls, Says Jega
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Onnoghen Smiles For The Cameras As CCT Members Arrive Late For Judgement
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Finally, Buhari Signs N30,000 Minimum Wage Bill Into Law
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal I'm Head And Shoulders Above Atiku In Terms Of Educational Qualifications, Says Buhari
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Ondo REC Rufus Akeju Removes Gatekeeper's Tooth By Punching Him In The Face
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Folagbade Olateru-Olagbegi, The ‘Olowo Of Owo, Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Asthmatic Corps Member Dies After Parade
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: EFCC Arraigns Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia For The Second Time In Three Days
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption VIDEO: Laughter At Tribunal As Onnoghen Asks Photographer: ‘Hope You’re Not Taking My Pants’
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion 16 Hours Of Agony With Arik Airline By Adewale Adeoye
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad