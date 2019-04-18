Danjuma Goje Survives Petition Seeking To Upturn His Senatorial Election Victory

Mohammed Babangida and A.M Inuwa, lawyers to the petitioners, had cited three reasons for the withdrawal: that the petitioners filed the petition on grounds as stated in the petition, that the petitioner was summoned to a family meeting during which his uncles pressurised him to withdraw this petition and focus on his business, and that the petitioner heeded this advice hence this application to withdraw.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 18, 2019

Justice Raphael Ajuwa, Chairman of the Gombe State National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, has granted the prayers of Lamido Umaru Chikaire, candidate of the People Redemption Party (PRP) in the election, to withdraw his petition against Danjuma Goje, candidate of the All Progressives Congress who was declared winner of the Gombe Central senatorial election. 

Granting the prayers of the petitoner, Ajuwa said: “Going by the date for election petition and having heard the pleas of lawyers of the litigants, this panel will grant the motion for the withdrawal of this petition." 

Mohammed Babangida and A.M Inuwa, lawyers to the petitioners, had cited three reasons for the withdrawal: that the petitioners filed the petition on grounds as stated in the petition, that the petitioner was summoned to a family meeting during which his uncles pressurised him to withdraw this petition and focus on his business, and that the petitioner heeded this advice hence this application to withdraw.

Goje and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were the respondents in the case.

The  petitioners had asked the tribunal to overturn the results of the election, which INEC had declared Goje the winner of.

Reacting to the withdrawal, Haruna Luka, lawyer to the respondents, said: "The case was vague. This has once again cemented the victory of Danjuma Goje, who got overwhelming votes."

INEC declared Goje winner for the Gombe Central National Assembly election, saying polled 110,116 votes to defeat Chikaire who garnered 8,397 to place a distant 3rd.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption VIDEO: Laughter At Tribunal As Onnoghen Asks Photographer: ‘Hope You’re Not Taking My Pants’
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Mother Weeps Profusely In Court As 'Killers' Of Her First Class Daughter Plead Not Guilty
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Onnoghen Smiles For The Cameras As CCT Members Arrive Late For Judgement
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections Lecturers Connived With Politicians To Compromise Integrity Of 2019 Polls, Says Jega
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Legal I'm Head And Shoulders Above Atiku In Terms Of Educational Qualifications, Says Buhari
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Elections Danjuma Goje Receives North-East’s Backing To Run For Senate President Against APC’s Choice Lawan
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Finally, Buhari Signs N30,000 Minimum Wage Bill Into Law
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption VIDEO: Laughter At Tribunal As Onnoghen Asks Photographer: ‘Hope You’re Not Taking My Pants’
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Mother Weeps Profusely In Court As 'Killers' Of Her First Class Daughter Plead Not Guilty
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Onnoghen Smiles For The Cameras As CCT Members Arrive Late For Judgement
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Anxiety As CCT Postpones Judgement On Onnoghen
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Jilted By Lover, 100-Level Female Student Commits Suicide By Drinking Sniper
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Lecturers Connived With Politicians To Compromise Integrity Of 2019 Polls, Says Jega
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Legal I'm Head And Shoulders Above Atiku In Terms Of Educational Qualifications, Says Buhari
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Education Asthmatic Corps Member Dies After Parade
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections Danjuma Goje Receives North-East’s Backing To Run For Senate President Against APC’s Choice Lawan
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Folagbade Olateru-Olagbegi, The ‘Olowo Of Owo, Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Seven Months After 'Sack' Of CEO, Bi-Courtney Forces CSO To Resign As New Communications Head Quits
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad