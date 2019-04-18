'Don't Give Up On Our Nation' — Jonathan Sends Easter Message To Christians

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 18, 2019

Goodluck Jonathan, former President, has urged Nigerians not to give up on their nation.

Jonathan said this on Thursday evening in his Easter message to Christians.

“Easter is a time Christians celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ who offered Himself as a sacrifice for the remission of the sins of the world. Christ's resurrection as a testimony of the new covenant is the justification for Christians’ commemoration of the triumph of life over death, freedom over bondage and hope over despair, at this time,” he said in a brief statement he released on his official Facebook page.

“I, therefore, urge us not to give up on our ourselves and our nation no matter the challenges that confront us today. At all times we must remain resolute on our love for God and our nation and work towards building a country that we can all be proud of.

“Through our faith and collective actions, we will overcome the tempests of violence, misery, and insecurity that threaten our nation. We are more than conquerors and the future of our nation is bright, if we work as one.

“May God fill our homes with peace, love, and joy even as we enjoy the abundance of Grace that Easter brings. Happy Easter! –GEJ”

SaharaReporters, New York

