Jilted By Lover, 100-Level Female Student Commits Suicide By Drinking Sniper

She was reported to have ended her life by taking sniper, an insecticide, when the lover, said to be a famous disk jockey (DJ) in Lokoja, informed her that he was no longer interested in the relationship.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 18, 2019

 

Ayingba Rebecca Michael, A 100-level student of the Kogi State University (KSU), committed suicide on Wednesday after her lover broke up with her.

The deceased was a fresh student in the university's Department of Philosophy.

She was reported to have ended her life by taking sniper, an insecticide, when the lover, said to be a famous disk jockey (DJ) in Lokoja, informed her that he was no longer interested in the relationship. 

According to a source, she committed suicide in their 200 housing unit residence, in Lokoja, the state capital.

All efforts to save her life after taking the poisonous substance turned vain, as she was certified dead on getting to Federal Medical Centre Lokoja, where she was taken for medical intervention.

She was later buried on the same day at the Lokogoma Cemetery, Lokoja.

The late Rebecca was in her 20s.

