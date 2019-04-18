Middle-Aged Man In Prison For Defiling Two Male Minors — And Infecting Them With HIV

Adamu Abdulrahman, a middle-aged man, was on Thursday denied bail by a magistrate court in Yola, Adamawa State, for defiling two boys and infecting them with HIV.

He was arraigned on April 4, 2019, before the magistrate court for allegedly Kidnapping and repeatedly raping Sani Fidelis and Martin Cosmos, 14 and 13 years respectively, through the anus.

According to Police First Information Report (FIR), Adamu allegedly abducted his victims with intent to commit culpable homicide and wrongful confinement on 4/4/3019.

The FIR, which SaharaReporters obtained, further reads in part: "One Sani Fidelis of Muchalla in Mubi South LGA of Adamawa State reported to the Police that sometime in March 2019, at Unguwa Magaji Ward in Yola town, (one Adamu Abdurahman) abducted him and Cosmos Martins to an unknown destination and offered them intoxicated drugs and had carnal knowledge of them through their anus.

"Few days later, Sani Fidelis was found sick and admitted into the Specialist Hospital in Yola, while Martins Cosmos is missing. Adamu Abdurahman was arraigned in court on 10/4/2019.

"The boys met their ill-fated encounter with randy Adamu, after travelling about 100 miles from their Muchalla village in Mubi South Local Government Area, to Yola, the state capital, for greener pasture."

Recounting their ordeal in hausa parlance, Sani told SaharaReporters: "We left our village, Muchalla, in Mubi South and came to Yola, the state capital, to fend for themselves.

"We had no particular destination, so we unfortunately landed at a neighborhood called Anguwan Magaji, where we were to be offered a place to pass the night. While we waited for our prospective host, a man came by, pretending to be the head of the neighborhood and took us in with him.

"He offered us some drugs, explaining that the tablets would help take care of the pains we incurred during our long journey. But in the night, he pounced on us through the anus, alternating between us throughout the night."

"After like a week, he went out with Martin and returned alone. When I enquired about Martin, he explained that he took him to our village but I didn't believe him."

Corroborating his claims, Phillip Wasa, a resident of 'Anguwan Magaji, confirmed that someone drew his attention to the ugly sodomy, and in turn he alerted community leaders who eventually invited the Police to arrest Mr. Adamu.

"Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) later took the victim for medicals and a case of rape through the anus was diagnosed, sadly also HIV screening conducted on him showed the boy is positive," he said.

At the court sitting attended by our correspondent, Adamu's bail application was rejected by the magistrate, Hon. Jummai Ibrahim, who upheld the objection of the prosecution Counsel, ASP Abdullahi Abubakar.

She held that the offences allegedly committed by Adamu were capital ones, and therefore ruled that the bail application was rejected.

Meanwhile, the actual whereabouts of the second victim, Martin Cosmos, is unknown.