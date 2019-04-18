Wike Suspends 12 Local Government Chairmen

The suspended council chairmen are Philemon Kingolo, Okrika LGA; Tom Aliezi, Emohua; Daniel E.O. Daniel, Abua/Odual; Tony Phimoore, Degema; and Lahteh Loolo, Khana. Others, according to the statement, are Paul Kobani, Gokana; Ben Eke, Ahoada East; Samuel Nwanosike, Ikwerre; Philip Okparaji, Eleme; Paul L. Paul, Andoni; Christian Nwaiwu, Omuma; and Erasmus Victor, Ogu/Bolo.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 18, 2019

Nyesom Wike, Rivers State Governor, has suspended 12 local government chairmen for their failure to attend official state functions.

Announcing the sanction through a statement released by his office, Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Governor on Electronic Media, said the suspension took effect immediately.  

"Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has suspended 12 Local Government Council Chairmen. The suspension of the council Chairmen is with immediate effect," he said. 

Those affected are chairmen of Okrika, Emohua, Abua/Odual, Degema, Khana, Gokana, Ahoada East, Ikwerre, Eleme, Andoni, Omuma and Ogu/Bolo local government areas.

The suspended council chairmen are Philemon Kingolo, Okrika LGA; Tom Aliezi, Emohua; Daniel E.O. Daniel, Abua/Odual; Tony Phimoore, Degema; and Lahteh Loolo, Khana.

Others, according to the statement, are Paul Kobani, Gokana; Ben Eke, Ahoada East; Samuel Nwanosike, Ikwerre; Philip Okparaji, Eleme; Paul L. Paul, Andoni; Christian Nwaiwu, Omuma; and Erasmus Victor, Ogu/Bolo.

Meanwhile, Wike has notified the Rivers State House of Assembly of the suspension of the 12 council chairmen.

In a letter to the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly titled, ‘Notice of Suspension of the Chairmen of 12 local government council chairmen,’ he premised his action on Section 64 (3) of the Rivers State Local Government Law No. 5 of 2018.

SaharaReporters, New York

