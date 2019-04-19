13-Year-Old Boy Killed As Police Fire Bullets At Protesters In Rivers

Gladstone was allegedly hit by bullet when some youth protested the killing of one Nyebuchi Jeremiah by a police officer identified as Sergeant Chinedu, attached to Rivers State Police Command.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 19, 2019

Precious Gladstone, a 13-year-old boy, has been killed by a policeman in Rivers State.

He gave up the ghost at the hospital due to pains from the gun wounds.

Narrating the incident, a Twitter user @AskPHPeople said Jeremiah was stabbed at Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

The account tweeted: “Police officer by the name Chinedu stabbed & murdered an innocent man named Nyebuchi at Atali/Elimgbu, Obio/Akpor LGA. Rivers State. 

“When the youths of the area went on protest at the station, @PoliceNGshot sporadically at unarmed civilians.

“A 13 year old by the name Precious Gladstone & Turuchi (27) were shot by men of the @PoliceNGwhen youths went on protest against the murder of Nyebuchi.”

It was later gathered that Precious died at the hospital while Turuchi suffered a serious injury that would lead to the amputation of his leg.

“The boy is dead and Turuchi lost his leg,” SaharaReporters was informed.

Galdstone's killing stokes the growing demand for the scrapping of the department of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Police as well as a total reform of the Police.

Commenting on the incident, Segun Awosanya, popularly known as Segalink, the leading activist behind the #EndSARS movement, said the officers had been arrested and will be duly prosecuted.

@segalinktweeted, “The officers involved in this case are all in custody. The Sgt. that stabbed and the one that shot at the crowd. The IGP is aware and will bring them all to book. None of the superior officers will be spared. We are monitoring.”

Frank Mba, Police Public Relations Officer, was not reachable for comment as of press time.

SaharaReporters, New York

