Buhari: We'll Not Allow Merchants Of Evil Overwhelm Nigeria

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration will ensure that "merchants of evil" do not overwhelm the country.

Noting that the country is “currently gripped with gloom over unfortunate killings, kidnappings and violence", he assured Nigerians of his administration's determination to address insecurity.

In his Easter message to Nigerians issued on Thursday, he expressed optimism and called for a stronger bond among Nigerians.

He said: “Let us use this auspicious season to show love to our neighbours, and cater to the needs of the less-privileged in our midst.

“Our nation is currently gripped with gloom over unfortunate killings, kidnappings and violence, as seen in the recent tragic incidents in some states of the Federation. This should not be. We must reinforce the bond of brotherhood and good neighbourliness that citizens of a cohesive country must share. We must not allow the few bad elements in our communities to put asunder our communal tendencies and chords of unity.

“I know from my regular interactions with security chiefs, state governors, victims and members of communities caught up in the unfortunate cycle of violence, that Nigerians are united against the evil minority.

“This administration will do all it takes to adequately equip and motivate our armed forces and other law enforcement agencies to enable them successfully confront these security challenges. We will not allow merchants of evil and death to overwhelm the nation. Under my watch, the nation will triumph over them – terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and the like.

“On this holy occasion, I enjoin all Nigerians to intensify prayers for peace and security to return to all parts of the country. I also urge you not to lose hope of a brighter and greater future for the country when we do the right things in love.

“Weeping may endure for the night, but joy comes in the morning. I do not take the import of my re-election for granted, especially the expectations of majority of Nigerians towards providing adequate security, fixing the economy and fighting corruption.”