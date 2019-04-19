Buhari: We'll Not Allow Merchants Of Evil Overwhelm Nigeria

We will not allow merchants of evil and death to overwhelm the nation. Under my watch, the nation will triumph over them – terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and the like.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 19, 2019

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration will ensure that "merchants of evil" do not overwhelm the country.

Noting that the country is “currently gripped with gloom over unfortunate killings, kidnappings and violence", he assured Nigerians of his administration's determination to address insecurity.

In his Easter message to Nigerians issued on Thursday, he expressed optimism and called for a stronger bond among Nigerians.

He said:  “Let us use this auspicious season to show love to our neighbours, and cater to the needs of the less-privileged in our midst.

“Our nation is currently gripped with gloom over unfortunate killings, kidnappings and violence, as seen in the recent tragic incidents in some states of the Federation. This should not be. We must reinforce the bond of brotherhood and good neighbourliness that citizens of a cohesive country must share. We must not allow the few bad elements in our communities to put asunder our communal tendencies and chords of unity.

“I know from my regular interactions with security chiefs, state governors, victims and members of communities caught up in the unfortunate cycle of violence, that Nigerians are united against the evil minority.

“This administration will do all it takes to adequately equip and motivate our armed forces and other law enforcement agencies to enable them successfully confront these security challenges. We will not allow merchants of evil and death to overwhelm the nation. Under my watch, the nation will triumph over them – terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and the like.

“On this holy occasion, I enjoin all Nigerians to intensify prayers for peace and security to return to all parts of the country. I also urge you not to lose hope of a brighter and greater future for the country when we do the right things in love.

“Weeping may endure for the night, but joy comes in the morning. I do not take the import of my re-election for granted, especially the expectations of majority of Nigerians towards providing adequate security, fixing the economy and fighting corruption.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 'North Has Already Produced The President' — 164 APC Lawmakers-Elect Back Gbajabiamila For Speaker
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Onnoghen Should Have Resigned Honorably Instead Of Fighting Dirty, Says Sagay
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Wike Suspends 12 Local Government Chairmen
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections PDP Blames Jimi Agbaje For Embarrassing Defeat In Lagos Governorship Election
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Our Democracy Is Faulty, Says Gbenga Daniel
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari Gave Me Go-ahead To Run For Senate Presidency Long Before Elections, Says Ndume
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Finally, Buhari Signs N30,000 Minimum Wage Bill Into Law
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption VIDEO: Laughter At Tribunal As Onnoghen Asks Photographer: ‘Hope You’re Not Taking My Pants’
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics 'North Has Already Produced The President' — 164 APC Lawmakers-Elect Back Gbajabiamila For Speaker
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Onnoghen Should Have Resigned Honorably Instead Of Fighting Dirty, Says Sagay
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Wike Suspends 12 Local Government Chairmen
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Jilted By Lover, 100-Level Female Student Commits Suicide By Drinking Sniper
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections PDP Blames Jimi Agbaje For Embarrassing Defeat In Lagos Governorship Election
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Our Democracy Is Faulty, Says Gbenga Daniel
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari Gave Me Go-ahead To Run For Senate Presidency Long Before Elections, Says Ndume
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption After Onnoghen, SERAP Asks CCB To Provide Asset Declaration Details Of All Presidents, Governors Since 1999
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Middle-Aged Man In Prison For Defiling Two Male Minors — And Infecting Them With HIV
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insurgency Zamfara LG Vice Chairman Arrested For Serving As Bandits’ Informant
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad