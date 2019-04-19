With N30,000 Minimum Wage, Buhari Has Fulfilled Another Election Promise, Says APC

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 19, 2019

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari on his assent to the new and improved N30,000 minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

Buhari signed the bill approving N30,000 as the new national minimum wage into law on Thursday, following passage by both chambers of the National Assembly following agitation by labour unions and further work by a tripartite commit on the matter.

Commenting in a statement released on Friday by Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, its National Publicity Secretary, APC praised Buhari for matching his words with action.

“Truly, our workers deserve a new, improved and implementable minimum wage in view of current economic realities. Commendably, the welfare of workers has remained a top priority of the President Buhari-led APC administration as exhibited in the federal government bailouts to state governments to pay workers salary, housing schemes for civil servants among other welfare packages,” read the statement.

“We congratulate stakeholders that ensured the achievement of this laudable feat, particularly the National Assembly, state governors, the Amma Pepple-led tripartite committee, labour/trade unions and indeed Nigerian workers.

“This is another solid demonstration of a President who matches his words with action. Nigerians will recall the President had severally assured of a new and improved national minimum wage for workers. The assent of the N30,000 minimum wage by the president is indeed another election promise delivered.”

SaharaReporters, New York

