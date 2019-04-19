Soldiers Arrest Five Kidnappers Terrorising Ondo People During 1am Raid

The Nigeria Army (NA) from the 32 Artillery Brigade in Ondo State has announced the arrest of five suspected kidnappers terrorising locals.

The hoodlums were arrested in Owo Local Council Area of the state.

Captain Victor Olukoya, the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure, confirmed the arrest of the five kidnappers to journalists in Akure, saying the hoodlums had first abducted some farmers and also demanded some huge ransom.

Acccordin to Olukoya, five victims abducted and held hostage by the kidnappers were later freed through the raid on the den of the kidnapper.

“We made the arrest when we carried out a raid on at about 1:00am on the kidnappers’ hideout at Jugbere village in Owo LGA," he said.

“The operation was based on a tip-off that suspected kidnappers had kidnapped nine farmers on a farm belonging to one Mr. Godwin Ugu. During the raid, troops were able to rescue five of the hostages while four others escaped from the kidnappers den.

“The rescued hostages and some of the suspects who sustained minor injuries are presently undergoing first aid treatment at the 32 Artillery Brigade Medical Centre. Items recovered from the hoodlums include, a dane gun, axe, cutlasses, live cartridges, ring charms."

The Army spokesperson disclosed that the arrested hoodlums will be handed over to the security agents after preliminary investigation.

He however added that surveillance would now be enhanced across the state towards curbing activities of criminal mind persons.

“The commander 32 Artillery Brigade, Brigadier General Zakari Logun Abubakar has ordered for intense patrol to be carried out in both Ekiti and Ondo states to rid the states of hoodlums," he said.