Two Die In Ibadan Petrol Tanker Explosion

Two people were burnt beyond recognition in an inferno caused by explosion from a tanker carry petroleum product on Thursday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

This happened in Onipepeye area, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ibadan, Oyo State, when a tanker spilled its content on the road which led to the explosion.

It was gathered that no less than six vehicles and 10 motorbikes were also burnt in the fire incident.

Olugbenga Fadeyi, Oyo State Police Command’s spokesman, confirmed the accident.

“Preliminary reports say two people were burnt beyond recognition, with four vehicle and two motorbikes also affected," he said.