'Withdraw From Election Work' — Shehu Sani Tells Lecturers To Stop 'Smearing The Ivory Tower With Faeces'

Shehu Sani, the lawmaker representing Kaduna Central in the Senate, has urged university lecturers to uphold the sanctity of the ivory tower by pulling out of the conduct and coordination of national elections.

He made the admonishment on Friday on his official Twitter handle.

His words: “In the light of the new revelations, University lecturers should pull out from participating in the conduct of national elections to save the reputation & protect the moral sanctity of the academia. The Ivory tower shouldn’t be smeared with political faeces."

Sani's statement came few days after Profesor Attahiru Jega, former Chairman of the Independent National Electroal COmmission (INEC), fired barbs at university dons for colluding with politicians to undermine the integrity of the 2019 general election.

INEC typically hires senior lecturers, including vice chancellors, as collation and returning officers during elections.