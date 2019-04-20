BREAKING: Buhari Extends Tanko Muhammad's Tenure As Acting CJN

Buhari appointed Muhammad acting CJN in January after suspending Walter Onnoghen, the then CJN, who has now been convicted of fradulent assets declaration by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) and has been barred for holding any public office for the next 10 years.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 20, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari, with the approval of the National Judicial Council (NJC), has extended the tenure of Justice Tanko Muhammad as Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) by another three months.

Soji Oye, spokesman of the NJC, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday while reacting to a report that council would meet to deliberate on extending Muhammad's tenure.

Oye said the council met and approved Buhari’s request to extend the appointment of Muhammad.

“The attention of the National Judicial Council has been drawn to an online newspaper and daily newspaper report stating that the council would meet next week to deliberate on the extension of the Acting Appointment of Honourable Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad CFR, as the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria,” he said.

“Contrary to the above, the Council actually met on Thursday 18th April, 2019 and at the 88th Meeting considered and approved the request of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for the extension of the Appointment of Hon. Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad, CFR, as the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria for another three (3) months and Council has since forwarded its approval to the president.”

Buhari appointed Muhammad acting CJN in January after suspending Walter Onnoghen, the then CJN, who has now been convicted of fradulent assets declaration by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) and has been barred for holding any public office for the next 10 years.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International Two Black Snakes Sack Liberia President George Weah From Office
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Politicians Have Destroyed Institutions In Nigeria, Says Sanusi
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Economy There's Nothing Like 'Rich' In Nigeria, Says Rewane
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: APC Suspends Ondo Governor Akeredolu For Anti-Party Activities
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS In Rare Moment Of Praise, Omokri Thanks Buhari For Signing N30,000 Minimum Wage Bill
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Oyo APC Leaders Angry As Adelabu Omits Ajimobi In First 'Thank You' Message Since Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Two Black Snakes Sack Liberia President George Weah From Office
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Military Airstrikes Cannot Kill Us Because We Get Information Ahead Of Attack, Bandit Reveals
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Politicians Have Destroyed Institutions In Nigeria, Says Sanusi
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME After Dispossessing Him Of N400,000, Hoodlums Beat Jigawa Imam To Death With Sticks
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Economy There's Nothing Like 'Rich' In Nigeria, Says Rewane
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: APC Suspends Ondo Governor Akeredolu For Anti-Party Activities
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption INVESTIGATION: How Bribe-Taking Security Operatives, Gangs Force Nigerians To Pay Dearly For Food (I)
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS In Rare Moment Of Praise, Omokri Thanks Buhari For Signing N30,000 Minimum Wage Bill
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Travel Pandemonium At Abuja Airport As Huge Smoke Emanates From Terminal
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Oyo APC Leaders Angry As Adelabu Omits Ajimobi In First 'Thank You' Message Since Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Aiding Lawmakers To Deduct From Our Pay, Says National Assembly Aides
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
International Nigeria Drops In World Press Freedom Ranking
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad