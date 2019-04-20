EFCC Aiding Lawmakers To Deduct From Our Pay, Says National Assembly Aides

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 20, 2019

Some aides of lawmakers of the 8th National Assembly have alleged that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is conspiring with lawmakers to deduct from the payments entitled to them.

The aides, under the auspices of the Concerned Legislative Aides of the 8th National Assembly, said they have sent a petition to the EFCC, but the anti-graft agency is yet to take any action in investigating the petition.

In the statement, which was jointly signed by  Chinedu Nwokeukwu and Sunday Chuba, the group singled out the Clerk to the National Assembly and the presiding officers of the Senate and House of Representatives as the main culprits in the entitlement deduction.

The statement read: “The non-investigation has clearly emboldened our traducers in making the final kill before the end of the 8th National Assembly on 10 June, 2019.

“Concerned Legislative Aides are reliably informed that plans are afoot to tamper with the May 2019 salary – being the last salary of 8th Assembly aides – and deductions of up to N100,000 and above are being planned on the severance package of each legislative aide.

“We hereby implore the EFCC to take the bull by its horns and speedily investigate the said allegation and ensure that the diverted monies are duly refunded and paid to 8th Assembly aides before the expiry of the 8th National Assembly.”

Giving a breakdown of some of their entitlements, the aides mentioned that each lawmaker is entitled to five aides, each totalling 2,345 aides.

They continued: “Part of the allowance is the Duty Tour Allowance (DTA). Each SLA from Level 15-17 is entitled to the sum of N100,000, while other categories of aides receive the sum of N75,000 every quarter.

“We are hereby alleging criminal diversion of these yearly appropriated legitimate entitlements.

“Out of the 13 quarters DTAs owed legislative aides of the 8th National Assembly since June 2015, only two quarters have been paid to us."

The aides also alleged that they have not participated in any training, despite the budgetary allocations for it.

