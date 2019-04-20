NAF Deploys Team To Investigate Zamfara Killings

As concerned Nigerians and part of those charged with the responsibility of ensuring the peace and safety of Nigerians, we are here to verify the claims made by the traditional rulers of Zamfara.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 20, 2019

The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) team has sent a team to Zamfara to investigate claims by traditional rulers that airstrikes by NAF resulted in the death of innocent villagers.

The team, headed by AVM Idi Lubo, arrived Zamfara on Friday and promised to meet stakeholders in the state, as well as visit the affected communities.

Speaking to journalists at the 307 Quick Response Group headquarters in Gusau, Lubo said: “As concerned Nigerians and part of those charged with the responsibility of ensuring the peace and safety of Nigerians, we are here to verify the claims made by the traditional rulers of Zamfara.

“We will meet with all stakeholders in the matter, especially the state government, security chiefs and even the affected community members before filing our report.”

Traditional rulers in Zamfara had claimed that the NAF's airstrikes were targeted at innocent villagers, instead of bandit camps.

NAF initially denied claims. However, Alhaji Hassan Attahiruof the State Council of Chiefs presented a list of those that were killed and those injured.

Those killed are: Mai Daji Barau, Na Dumburum, Suwaiba Alka, Yar Guru Na Dumburum, Maryam Shafiu, Dahe Malan Sule, Buhari Dan Kurma, Zaliha na Dumburum, Aisha Akilu, Alamin Alka and Fati ‘Yar Gum.

Those who sustained injuries are Haruna Kusu, Muhammad M Sani, AbdulRazak Abubakar, Yakubu Yunusa, Dan Diyya, Sa’a Dayyabu, Yar’wargi Mamman, Gwamna na Dumburum, Rashida Alka, Maryam Akilu and Sadiq Sukuranu.

