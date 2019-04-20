Nigeria Drops In World Press Freedom Ranking

Nigeria has dropped further in the ranking of countries that support press freedom.

The ranking, which was conducted by Reporters Without Borders, also known as Reporters Sans Frontières (RSF), saw Nigeria drop a place from 119 in 2018 to 120, among 180 countries.

RSF bemoaned the incessant harassment and intimidation of journalists by military officers and politicians in the country.

Unveiling the ranking, RSF also stated that journalists in Nigeria experience obstacles when reporting stories that have to do with politics, terrorism and financial embezzlement.

RSF said: “The defence of quality journalism and the protection of journalists need to be priorities during Buhari’s second term.

“Africa’s most populous nation has more than 100 independent newspapers and yet covering stories involving politics, terrorism or financial embezzlement by the powerful proves problematic.

“Journalists are often threatened, subjected to physical violence or denied access to information by government officials, police and sometimes the public itself. The all-powerful regional governors are often the most determined persecutors and act with complete impunity.

“In 2018, one governor had the premises of a radio station razed after a series of reports criticizing his handling of local affairs. The police also detained a journalist for several days in an attempt to identify his sources.

The organisation also condemned the 2015 cyber-crime law which seemingly supports the arrest and prosecution of journalists and bloggers “in an arbitrary manner”.