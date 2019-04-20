Pandemonium At Abuja Airport As Huge Smoke Emanates From Terminal

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 20, 2019

There was pandemonium at the departure wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, on Saturday following a huge smoke that emanated from the terminal.

Upon seeing the thick smoke and fire alarm system, passengers and other users of the airport scampered for safety in different directions, fearing that it may have been another fire disaster.

But a source close to the terminal told our correspondent on phone that it was the fire alarm system that triggered off, causing huge smoke to ooze out from the terminal.

According to the source, the fire alarm system, which was fixed with power substances, might have detected “something like fire,” which made it to trigger off immediately.

However, when the engineers of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) got to the scene of the incident, there was no fire in the terminal.

The source said: “I am still at the Abuja airport now and I want to tell you that there was no any fire incident at the terminal.

"What happened was that the fire alarm system triggered off, may be it detected smoke within the vicinity, but nothing untoward happened at Abuja Airport.”

As of the time of filing this report, sanity had returned to the airport, as airlines, passengers and other users of the terminal continued with their duties.

SaharaReporters, New York

