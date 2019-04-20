Politicians Have Destroyed Institutions In Nigeria, Says Sanusi

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the Emir of Kano, has indicted politicians on the growing rate of insurgency in the country, claiming that the political class is aiding kidnapping and thuggery.

Speaking at the Ansar-ud-deen Society of Nigeria’s 9th triennial national conference on Friday, Sanusi also stated that the political class has destroyed the health and judiciary system of the country.

“The political class has destroyed so many things in this country. The health system has been destroyed. People now travel abroad for medical attention.

“This political class has instituted thuggery, election malpractices, corruption. They have also destroyed the judiciary. Institutions have been destroyed,

"The unfortunate thing is that it is meant to be perpetual and the manipulation of these things has been the source of criminal violence, insecurity in our society, tribal clashes, religious crises. One crisis will reduce, another one will spring up.

“There is now kidnapping, among other crimes as a result of the elite. This has to change. We should learn from our creator."

He also called for deliberate actions to save the country from imminent destruction, adding that Nigerians must always support those championing for justice and fighting against corruption in Nigeria.