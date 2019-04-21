APC Desperate To Subvert The Will Of Osun People, Says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the All Progressive Congress (APC) is "too desperate" in its attempt to subvert the will of the people in Osun State.

Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, said this in a statement issued on Saturday.

He also said the party had fine-tuned plans to come up with a “new set of fabrications and allegations", to discredit Senator Ademola Adeleke, its 2018 governorship candidate in Osun State.

Ologbondiyan said since the APC and its leaders operating from Lagos had failed to prove that Adeleke’s school certificate is fake, the party is “knitting a very ludicrous allegation that Adeleke’s school testimonial was forged, with a view to smearing his image in public.”

He said: “The PDP already has information on how the APC used a former commissioner in the state to reach out to certain top security officers to use the fabrications to arrest and embarrass Adeleke and the principal of his school, Ede Muslim High School, Ede, Mr Kadili Abass.

“Our party has also been fully informed of how huge sums of money had been forwarded as a bribe to the compromised security agents to arraign and humiliate Adeleke and Abass on fabricated charges, even when they know they cannot prove any case.”

He said PDP has reports from its sources about plans by APC to infiltrate the school files and cause damage to relevant academic documents, in order to get at Adeleke, disregarding the harm such will have on other students of the school.

“Such wickedness can only come from depraved and decadent individuals who are desperate to subvert the will of the people at all costs," he added.

He called on the APC to accept its defeat in the Osun governorship election and stay clear of mischief against Adeleke.

