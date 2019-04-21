APC Youth Ask Buhari For 40% Of Appointments In Second Term

Youth in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to fulfil one of his campaign promises by giving 40 percent of his administration's appointment slots to youth in the country.

The youth, coming together under the aegis of 'APC Youth Organisation', made this demand at the weekend during the Inaugural meeting of the group in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Speaking at the event, Samsideen Ogunolu, convener and acting President of the group said the fulfillment of this promise would give the youth a sense of belonging and compensation for their contributions towards the President's victory.

The meeting was attended by representatives of youth from south-west, south-east, north-central and north-west deopolitical zones.

Ogunolu urged the President to priortise the welfare of the teeming youth in the country by coming up with youth empowerment schemes like N-Power.

“We want President Buhari to make the youth self-reliant by providing excellent empowerment schemes like N-Power programmes for graduates as a means of volunteering for the success of youth," he said.

“However, we appeal to the President to create more opportunities for our teeming youth being churned out of the various institutions of higher learning across the country. This can be achieved by creating more entrepreneurship programmes and equipping our universities to ICT-compliant.

“Similarly, we want to honestly appeal to the President to improve on free education, as that will help indigent students and serve as indirect empowerment to widows who cannot afford their wards' school fees and reduce the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

“We equally want to remind the President of his campaign promise, 'Not too young to run', to support the emergence of youthful candidate in the next presidential election, and implore the youth to always vote beyond ethnic sentiment and religious lines.

“The future of Nigeria and Africa at large rests in our hands and we need one another irrespective of political differences to accomplish this task. All positive contributions are needed to bring positive transformation to our fatherland."