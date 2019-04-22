Hoodlums Set Ogun Deputy Speaker's Office, Vehicles Ablaze

Ifo, in Ogun State, was embroiled in violence on Sunday when thugs suspected to be in the employ of opposition politicians attacked property or structures having connection with either the All Progressives Congress (APC) or politicians of the party's extraction.

Hon. Kunle Oluomo, Deputy Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, was the first victim of the rampaging thugs when he had his constituency office in Ifo, together with five vehicles, set ablaze.

The Constituency office of Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka, the Ifo/Ewekoro Federal House of Representatives member, was also not spared as hoodlums stormed and burnt it down.

The hoodlums seized on the grand finale of the town's annual Akoogun festival to perpetrate the dastardly acts.

It was learnt that operatives of the Special Anti–Robbery Squad (SARS) had trailed one of the boys suspected to have masterminded the arson to the venue of the Akoogun Festival for gun possession. The boy was also said to have disrupted activities at various polling units during the last general election.

But his gang allegedly encircled the Police, stoutly preventing him from being taken away and retrieving the said gun from the Police.

SaharaReporters learnt that the hoodlums also attempted to snatch an AK47 from one of the policemen but in a fierce struggle for the riffle between the Police and the daring hoodlums, gunshot rang out and one of the boys was cut down while the policemen also fled the scene.

This raised the ire of the hoodlums as they quickly regrouped and stormed the constituency office of Kunle Oluomo, torching the constituency building and the vehicles on the premises.

Oluomo’s property destroyed during the attack include office, five vehicles (three Mercedes 42-seater buses, one Isuzu Luxurious bus and a 36–seater coaster bus being used for free school shuttle pupils and students in Ifo 1 State Constituency.

However, Oluomo called on security agencies to beef up the security in the area being turned into a war zone.

"This to invite the attention of security agencies to Ogun State Ifo to forestall total breakdown of law and order," he said.

“I hereby appeal to all securities agencies in Ogun State to please give special attention to Ifo (I understand they planned another attack for today again) and order thorough investigation into matter to bring the perpetrators to book.”