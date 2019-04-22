Muslims Marginalised In Security Agencies, Supreme Council for Shari’ah Laments

The council also lamented the state of insecurity in the country emphasising the need for the Nigerian government to address insecurity challenges.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 22, 2019

The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN) has lamented the marginalisation of Muslims in security agencies.

The council also lamented the state of insecurity in the country.

Led by Dr. Ibrahim Datti Ahmed, at a pre-Ramadan meeting held in Kaduna during the weekend, the council emphasised the need for the Nigerian government to address insecurity challenges.

The meeting was attended by Muslim leaders from states across the country.

A communiqué signed by its Nafiu Baba Ahmad, the SCSN Secretary-General, read: “We call on all Muslims to continue to pray for peace to reign in this country and both the Imams of Jumma’ah and other mosques to start saying the Qunut for the improvement of the security situation in the country.

“The Council equally frowned on what it called continuous marginalisation of Muslims in the armed forces, intelligence and other law enforcement agencies.

“Justice demands that this prolonged marginalisation must be urgently addressed.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Islam Sanusi Announces Beginning Of Ramadan As Muslims All Over The World Commence Fasting
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Breaking News Suicide Bombers Kill More Than 20 Shi'ite Muslims Trekking From Kano To Zaria
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Islam ACF Condemns Categorizing Northerners As Boko Haram Members
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion Nigeria Has Always Been Within The Grasp Of Terror By Nuhu Othman
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Corruption Dutse Emir Suspended Sule Lamido’s Son As District Head Over Corruption Charges
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Islam Sultan Of Sokoto Condemns Kano, Niger Blasphemy Killings
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics AYF: Tinubu's Actions On Leadership Of 9th National Assembly Shows He Is Anti-North
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Tinubu Accuses Ex-Party Members Saraki, Dogara Of Budget Padding
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Three Nigerians Wanted By Police In Ghana Over Kidnap Of Estonian Diplomat
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Travel Two Friends Badly Burnt As Car Crashes Into Electric Pole In Abuja
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal EFCC Takes Battle To Jail Goje For 'N5bn Fraud' To Appeal Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Steer Clear Of Kaduna, Shehu Sani Warns Tourists
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Husband Hacks Wife To Death For Saying She'd Remarry If He Died
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion With Buhari, Osinbajo, Lawan, Gbaja, Igbo Presidency In 2023 Is Now A Moral Burden On Nigeria By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Hoodlums Set Ogun Deputy Speaker's Office, Vehicles Ablaze
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Young Couple Sell Their Six-Hour-Old Baby For N850,000
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 10 Killed During Boys’ Brigade Easter Procession In Gombe
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Islam, IG Wala’s Sentence And The Indictment Of Hajj Commission By Abdulrazaq O Hamzat
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad