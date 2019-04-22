Muslims Marginalised In Security Agencies, Supreme Council for Shari’ah Laments

The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN) has lamented the marginalisation of Muslims in security agencies.

The council also lamented the state of insecurity in the country.

Led by Dr. Ibrahim Datti Ahmed, at a pre-Ramadan meeting held in Kaduna during the weekend, the council emphasised the need for the Nigerian government to address insecurity challenges.

The meeting was attended by Muslim leaders from states across the country.

A communiqué signed by its Nafiu Baba Ahmad, the SCSN Secretary-General, read: “We call on all Muslims to continue to pray for peace to reign in this country and both the Imams of Jumma’ah and other mosques to start saying the Qunut for the improvement of the security situation in the country.

“The Council equally frowned on what it called continuous marginalisation of Muslims in the armed forces, intelligence and other law enforcement agencies.

“Justice demands that this prolonged marginalisation must be urgently addressed.”

