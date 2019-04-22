Police Recover Cache Of Weapons At PDP, APC Secretariats In Kano

Police authorities in Kano have recovered a cache of weapons at the state secretariats of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Tudunwada Local Government Area of the state as well as the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Also, a group of eight suspected thugs were arrested purpotedly in connection with the weapons recovered.

Confirming the development, DSP Abdullahi said the weapons included swords, cutlasses, knives, various types of drugs and other lethal weapons that are being used by political thugs.

He said: “The weapons were recovered during a special raid on political parties secretariats in the local governments. After we recovered weapons and arrested four persons at the PDP headquarters, we also moved to the APC secretariat where we equally arrested four thugs and recovered weapons."

He said the arrest and recovery of the weapons followed the Police’s intensified raiding of criminal hideouts in the State.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, the Chairman of APC in the state, denied the arrest of any member of APC in connection with weapons recovered.

“After all, the weapons were recovered at PDP secretariat, how can they then members of APC be arrested in connection with the weapons recovered from PDP? This cannot be possible," Abdullahi said.

“The Police should come out and say the truth. We have been vindicated and gradually, people will begin to understand what we have been saying about these people.”

Alhaji Shehu Wada Sagagi, the PDP’s Secretary, also claimed that nobody, to the best of his knowledge, reported the matter to the party secretariat.

He said “it could be possible to recover such weapons from people around Tudunwada at least for being hunters", but he expressed confidence that "the weapons recovered were not meant to kill or hurt anybody".

Sagagi confirmed that PDP members who were arrested had been released on bail, as Police did not find anything incriminating on them.

He said the Police would be petitioned for indiscriminate arrest.

“This is what we have been going through since the beginning of this year’s election season," he said. "Many of our members have been arrested for alleged wrong doings. We will soon petition Police in this respect."