Steer Clear Of Kaduna, Shehu Sani Warns Tourists

Shehu Sani, the Senator representing Kaduna Centre at the Senate, has warned tourists and any adventurer thinking of visiting Kaduna to stay away, at least for now.

Sani made this known via his verified Twitter handle, @ShehuSani, on Sunday; just as the Kaduna State Government announced its partnership with the World Bank Group and the Rockefeller Foundation to launch the @ClickOnKaduna — a set of digital programmes designed to train youths aged 18-40 including women and disadvantaged groups with digital skills and digital entrepreneurship skills.

He said his advice was prompted by the desperation of armed bandits, who seemed to have laid siege to the state.

The lawmaker insisted that the gunmen had shown they meant business.

On Saturday, two people were shot dead by persons suspected to be terrorists, while three others were abducted during a social gathering at Kajuru Castle, a popular resort in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna.

Sani tweeted: “All those una wey wan come up here do tourism, [excursion] or sightseeing, make una chill, these gunmen no dey joke, life no get double.”

Kaduna State Police Command said one of the persons killed at Kajuru Castle was a British female expatriate, and identified her as Miss Faye Mooney.

However, when the dust had yet to settle on the Kajuru incident, at about midnight on Sunday, suspected gunmen stormed Rariya community near Kabala and allegedly kidnapped some people.

This led to protests by irate youth in the community who felt Police intervention was delayed.