'Those Trucks That Killed Him Are Still There' — Fans Mourn Dagrin Nine Years After

Today makes it nine years since the death of Nigerian Indigenous rapper Oladapo Olaitan Olaonipekun, better known as Dagrin, after a vehicle accident in Lagos.

The rapper, who lived in Meiran, Alagbado, Lagos infused Yoruba English and Pidgin in his songs, which ensured that all types of Nigerian music lovers could relate with his sound.

Themes of his songs were centred around how it feels to be a ghetto child with no food, no help from the government and nothing but dreams. Songs like 'Ghetto dreams', 'Pon Pon Pon', and 'Thank God' paint a vivid picture of his tales.

In 2009, he released his album 'C.E.O.” an acronym for 'Chief Executive Omoita'. 'Pon Pon Pon', a song off the album, went on to get nominated for the Nigerian Entertainment Awards for Best Album (C.E.O.), Hottest Single, Best Rap Act and Best Collaboration with vocals, in 2010.

Still wondering if it is all a dream that their favourite rapper is gone, fans have taken to social media to mourn Dagrin.

A fan wrote: “9years ago #Dagrin died in an accident. He drove into a truck parked by the roadside. Guess what, those trucks still park on the road. He had internal bleeding but the Doctors didn't detect. Guess what, negligence in the health sector has worsened. Nigeria, we hail thee."

9years ago #Dagrin died in an accident. He drove into a truck parked by the roadside. Guess what, those trucks still park on the road.



He had internal bleeding but the Doctors didn't detect. Guess what, negligence in the health sector has worsened.



Nigeria, we hail thee pic.twitter.com/wGoRoV6TqE — RIP Dagrin (@emperordami) April 22, 2019

“But we know your soul is not in the ground, Its in our heart. Your memory lives on... #DaGrin“ Joseph celebrated the rapper.

Another Twitter user, Belzeez, wrote: “This Legend Dagrin is just too full of talent. His Legacy gave a lot pace in the music industry. Check his legacy here."

Taking a quote from one of Dagrin’s song, Sir Bobo’s tweet read: ”How Do You Convince the upcoming generation that education is the key to success when we are surrounded by poor graduates and rich criminals - DAGRIN2010. Continue To Rest In Peace. #DAGRIN”

How Do You Convince the upcoming generation that education is the key to success when we are surrounded by poor graduates and rich illiterates - DAGRIN 2010.



Continue To Rest In Peace. #DAGRIN — pavez (@po5eidun) April 22, 2019

Some even advised that an anniversary should be organised next year in honour of the rapper: “This day next year will be the 10th anniversary of Dagrin's death. Would be nice if someone did like a concert or something with proceeds going to his family."