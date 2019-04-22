'Those Trucks That Killed Him Are Still There' — Fans Mourn Dagrin Nine Years After

A fan wrote: “9years ago #Dagrin died in an accident. He drove into a truck parked by the roadside. Guess what, those trucks still park on the road. He had internal bleeding but the Doctors didn't detect. Guess what, negligence in the health sector has worsened. Nigeria, we hail thee."

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 22, 2019

Today makes it nine years since the death of Nigerian Indigenous rapper Oladapo Olaitan Olaonipekun, better known as Dagrin, after a vehicle accident in Lagos. 

The rapper, who lived in Meiran, Alagbado, Lagos infused Yoruba English and Pidgin in his songs, which ensured that all types of Nigerian music lovers could relate with his sound.

Themes of his songs were centred around how it feels to be a ghetto child with no food, no help from the government and nothing but dreams. Songs like 'Ghetto dreams',  'Pon Pon Pon', and 'Thank God' paint a vivid picture of his tales.  

In 2009, he released his album 'C.E.O.” an acronym for 'Chief Executive Omoita'. 'Pon Pon Pon', a song off the album, went on to get nominated for the Nigerian Entertainment Awards for Best Album (C.E.O.), Hottest Single, Best Rap Act and Best Collaboration with vocals, in 2010. 

Still wondering if it is all a dream that their favourite rapper is gone, fans have taken to social media to mourn Dagrin. 

A fan wrote: “9years ago #Dagrin died in an accident. He drove into a truck parked by the roadside. Guess what, those trucks still park on the road. He had internal bleeding but the Doctors didn't detect. Guess what, negligence in the health sector has worsened. Nigeria, we hail thee."

 

“But we know your soul is not in the ground, Its in our heart. Your memory lives on... #DaGrin“ Joseph celebrated the rapper.

Another Twitter user, Belzeez, wrote: “This Legend Dagrin is just too full of talent. His Legacy gave a lot pace in the music industry. Check his legacy here."

Taking a quote from one of Dagrin’s song, Sir Bobo’s tweet read: ”How Do You Convince the upcoming generation that education is the key to success when we are surrounded by poor graduates and rich criminals - DAGRIN2010. Continue To Rest In Peace. #DAGRIN”

 

Some even advised that an anniversary should be organised next year in honour of the rapper: “This day next year will be the 10th anniversary of Dagrin's death. Would be nice if someone did like a concert or something with proceeds going to his family."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion The Most Disappointing Stars Of The World Cup So Far
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Uche Jombo Speaks On 2015 Elections, Prays For Less Selfish Leaders
Entertainment Uche Jombo Speaks On 2015 Elections, Prays For Less Selfish Leaders
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Entertainment Nollywood Now Second Biggest Producer Of Films In The World
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Entertainment Anambra Guber: Yul Edochie Emerges As DPC Candidate
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Entertainment Double Trouble: P Square Splits
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Entertainment Police Clear Davido Of All Murder Allegations
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics AYF: Tinubu's Actions On Leadership Of 9th National Assembly Shows He Is Anti-North
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Tinubu Accuses Ex-Party Members Saraki, Dogara Of Budget Padding
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Three Nigerians Wanted By Police In Ghana Over Kidnap Of Estonian Diplomat
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Travel Two Friends Badly Burnt As Car Crashes Into Electric Pole In Abuja
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal EFCC Takes Battle To Jail Goje For 'N5bn Fraud' To Appeal Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Steer Clear Of Kaduna, Shehu Sani Warns Tourists
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Husband Hacks Wife To Death For Saying She'd Remarry If He Died
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Islam Muslims Marginalised In Security Agencies, Supreme Council for Shari’ah Laments
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion With Buhari, Osinbajo, Lawan, Gbaja, Igbo Presidency In 2023 Is Now A Moral Burden On Nigeria By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Hoodlums Set Ogun Deputy Speaker's Office, Vehicles Ablaze
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Young Couple Sell Their Six-Hour-Old Baby For N850,000
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 10 Killed During Boys’ Brigade Easter Procession In Gombe
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad