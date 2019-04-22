Two 'Armed Robbers' Lynched To Death In Bayelsa — But Two Escape While One Gets Injured

The suspects were part of a five-man gang of notorious robbers in the habit of terrorising the area and robbing unsuspecting business people around the Otiotio/Erepa district, mainly populated by Hausa traders.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 22, 2019

Angry Residents of Biogbolo community, a suburb of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, on Monday killed two suspected armed robbers in a mob action.

The suspects were part of a five-man gang of notorious robbers in the habit of terrorising the area and robbing unsuspecting business people around the Otiotio/Erepa district, mainly populated by Hausa traders.

While two were lucky to escape from the mob, one of them was severely injured.

The incident caused gridlock along the popular Mbiama-Yenagoa Road until policemen stormed the scene to stop the action.

It was gathered that luck ran out of the gang when they tried to rob a passerby who had only N1,000 in his pocket.

The victim reportedly raised the alarm to alert traders and residents, who immediately identified the suspects.

An eyewitness said the suspects were known to be tormenting people the area.

“We suffer a lot from them on daily basic," he said.

"They rob us and go free. The Police are not doing anything about it. They move freely with firearms in the state and nobody catches them. Even if they are caught, they’ll be released in no time.

“At least, we will be free for sometimes. This is the first and we will continue. Jungle justice will persist so that they will reduce this everyday crime. They rob people and cross to the other side of the community every day. We are on red alert now."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Recover Cache Of Weapons At PDP, APC Secretariats In Kano
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Three Nigerians Wanted By Police In Ghana Over Kidnap Of Estonian Diplomat
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Hoodlums Set Ogun Deputy Speaker's Office, Vehicles Ablaze
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME JAMB Apprehends Fake Candidate Who Registered 64 Times To Ghostwrite For 64 Real Candidates
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Young Couple Sell Their Six-Hour-Old Baby For N850,000
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Tinubu Accuses Ex-Party Members Saraki, Dogara Of Budget Padding
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Police Recover Cache Of Weapons At PDP, APC Secretariats In Kano
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 10 Killed During Boys’ Brigade Easter Procession In Gombe
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Islam Muslims Marginalised In Security Agencies, Supreme Council for Shari’ah Laments
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Three Nigerians Wanted By Police In Ghana Over Kidnap Of Estonian Diplomat
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Legal EFCC Takes Battle To Jail Goje For 'N5bn Fraud' To Appeal Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Hoodlums Set Ogun Deputy Speaker's Office, Vehicles Ablaze
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics AYF: Tinubu's Actions On Leadership Of 9th National Assembly Shows He Is Anti-North
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Travel Two Friends Badly Burnt As Car Crashes Into Electric Pole In Abuja
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Entertainment 'Those Trucks That Killed Him Are Still There' — Fans Mourn Dagrin Nine Years After
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME JAMB Apprehends Fake Candidate Who Registered 64 Times To Ghostwrite For 64 Real Candidates
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Young Couple Sell Their Six-Hour-Old Baby For N850,000
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Tinubu Accuses Ex-Party Members Saraki, Dogara Of Budget Padding
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad