Two Friends Badly Burnt As Car Crashes Into Electric Pole In Abuja

Passersby were said to have made frantic efforts to rescue the second person, who was still trapped in the car, as they battled the fire with fire extinguishers. The fire defied all efforts to extinguish it as a result of its magnitude.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 22, 2019

Tragedy struck in Abuja on Sunday as two friends were burnt when their car hit an electric pole and somersaulted several times before it was engulfed in flame.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to Saharareporters, the accident occurred on the Berger bridge flyover when the Toyota Corolla car with two male occupants rammed into an electric pole and lost control in the process before bursting into flame. 

It was gathered that the vehicle was on high speed, which made the impact so devastating that the occupants suffered severe burns. One of the occupants who suffered minor injuries was said to have been flung out of the vehicle in the process. 

Passersby were said to have made frantic efforts to rescue the second person, who was still trapped in the car, as they battled the fire with fire extinguishers. The fire defied all efforts to extinguish it as a result of its magnitude.

When the fire was completely put out, the occupant had suffered serious injuries and was burnt all over his body. He was later rescued alive and taken to the hospital. 

Many people blamed the driver for the accident, saying that the impact would have been minimual if he was not on high speed.

Road within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) metropolis are always empty and scanty during festive periods, leaving motorists always taking advantage to drive recklessly.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Business Stakeholders Condemn Nigerian Government Over Return Of Emirates To Abuja, Increased Frequencies To Lagos
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Lifestyle 37 Bodies Recovered, 100 More Feared Dead In Cameroon Boat Accident
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Technology Press Release: President Muhammadu Buhari Flags Off New Abuja-Kaduna Rail Line
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Travel Avoid Travel To U.S., Nigerian Government Warns Citizens
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Travel Two Air Peace Planes Grounded After Making Contact On Ramp
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Travel Med-View Airline Finally Airlifts Stranded Lagos-London Passengers
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics AYF: Tinubu's Actions On Leadership Of 9th National Assembly Shows He Is Anti-North
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Tinubu Accuses Ex-Party Members Saraki, Dogara Of Budget Padding
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Three Nigerians Wanted By Police In Ghana Over Kidnap Of Estonian Diplomat
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal EFCC Takes Battle To Jail Goje For 'N5bn Fraud' To Appeal Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Steer Clear Of Kaduna, Shehu Sani Warns Tourists
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Husband Hacks Wife To Death For Saying She'd Remarry If He Died
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Islam Muslims Marginalised In Security Agencies, Supreme Council for Shari’ah Laments
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion With Buhari, Osinbajo, Lawan, Gbaja, Igbo Presidency In 2023 Is Now A Moral Burden On Nigeria By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Hoodlums Set Ogun Deputy Speaker's Office, Vehicles Ablaze
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Young Couple Sell Their Six-Hour-Old Baby For N850,000
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 10 Killed During Boys’ Brigade Easter Procession In Gombe
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Islam, IG Wala’s Sentence And The Indictment Of Hajj Commission By Abdulrazaq O Hamzat
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad