Akeredolu Gives Cryptic Facebook Response To Suspension From APC — Then Deletes It

This isn’t the best of times for the lawyer-turned-Governor, as only on Monday, multiple party members told SaharaReporters about their anger with the Governor’s decision to withdraw campaign vehicles he gave to them as donations in the lead-up to the general election.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 23, 2019

Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State, has a special message for his political persecutors — but it’s not one just anybody can understand.

On Friday, multiple sources in the Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) confirmed to SaharaReporters that Akeredolu had been suspended by the national leadership of the party.

Earlier, on March 1, SaharaReporters had reported how the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC queried Akeredolu over his “glaring anti-party activities, which greatly affected the fortunes of our candidates in the recently-conducted presidential and national assembly elections in the state".

"It is true; the Governor has been suspended from the APC due to anti-party activities after he was issued a query by the national leadership of the party over anti-party activities,” a leading member of the party had said. “Although the APC at the national level has not made an official announcement, we are 100 percent aware that he has been suspended."

A second APC source in Akure, capital of Ondo State, who also requested not to be named, confirmed the suspension, telling SaharaReporters: “I can confirm to you that Akeredolu has been suspended from the party over anti-party activities and many of his commissioners in the state are aware of this already. Well, maybe they don't want to tell you the truth or they are all afraid.”

A day after the story was published, Akeredolu took to his official Facebook page to write, in Yoruba and all in caps: 

“Ogorun ogbon

“Egberun ete

“Ehin ni won ma to

“Kadara

“Yanmo o gbo ogun

“Ori ni elejo.”

This, loosely translated to Yoruba, means:

“Hundreds of wisdom.

“Thousands of tricks.

"Will all fall behind destiny.

“Predestination has no cure.

“The creator already has His say.”

The post was made on Sunday. However, when SaharaReporters checked back on Tuesday morning, it had been deleted.

This isn’t the best of times for the lawyer-turned-Governor, as only on Monday, multiple party members told SaharaReporters about their anger with the Governor’s decision to withdraw campaign vehicles he gave to them as donations in the lead-up to the general election.

The Governor’s aide on political matters denied it, though, saying the vehicles were not really "gifts" but were only given out to aid campaigns and were meant, from scratch, to be returned.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Recover Cache Of Weapons At PDP, APC Secretariats In Kano
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Udenwa, Imo's Worst Governor, Says Okorocha
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency It's Sad That People Blame Buhari For Violence In Nigeria, Says Garba Shehu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Christianity Our Universities Are Glorified Secondary Schools, Says Tunde Bakare
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics AYF: Tinubu's Actions On Leadership Of 9th National Assembly Shows He Is Anti-North
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal EFCC Takes Battle To Jail Goje For 'N5bn Fraud' To Appeal Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Zamfara Traditional Rulers Arrested For Serving As Bandits' Informants
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Entertainment 'Those Trucks That Killed Him Are Still There' — Fans Mourn Dagrin Nine Years After
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Recover Cache Of Weapons At PDP, APC Secretariats In Kano
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME JAMB Apprehends Fake Candidate Who Registered 64 Times To Ghostwrite For 64 Real Candidates
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Islam Muslims Marginalised In Security Agencies, Supreme Council for Shari’ah Laments
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME 'I'm In Police Custody After Oracle Claimed I Kidnapped My Son'
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 10 Killed During Boys’ Brigade Easter Procession In Gombe
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Declare Inspector Missing After Protest Over Killing Of Resident In Ogun
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Udenwa, Imo's Worst Governor, Says Okorocha
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Travel Two Friends Badly Burnt As Car Crashes Into Electric Pole In Abuja
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insurgency Zamfara Chiefs Didn't Apologise To NAF Over Killing Of Innocent Villagers
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Three Nigerians Wanted By Police In Ghana Over Kidnap Of Estonian Diplomat
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad