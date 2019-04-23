Apostle Suleiman Aquires First Private Jet — Like Oyedepo, Oritsejafor, Adeboye

Apostle Johnson Suleiman, General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, has joined the league of Nigerian super rich pastors who own a private jet.

In a short video that has gone viral, the Apostle is seen seated in the new aircraft, with another audibly praying: “Every ear that will hear of it, Lord even if they were bound by generational problems, it will solve in the name of Jesus. I thank you for the workforce that walks with your son, this is proof that there will be next direction."

Aquired last week, the new jet is said to be a Hawker BAe 125-800 that reportedly costs between $1,095,000 to $2,895,000.

With this new development, Apostle Suleiman has joined the likes of David Oyedepo, who acquired a Gulfstream V jet for US$30 million as part of his four fleet collection of Aircrafts; Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the revered overseer of Nigeria’s largest congregation, The Redeemed Christian Church of God, who spent $30 million on a Gulfstream jet; as well as Pastor Sam Adeyemi and Senior Pastor of Word of Life Bible Church, Ayo Oritsejafor.