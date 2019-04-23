Apostle Suleiman Aquires First Private Jet — Like Oyedepo, Oritsejafor, Adeboye

Apostle Suleiman has joined the likes of David Oyedepo, who acquired a Gulfstream V jet for US$30 million as part of his four fleet collection of Aircrafts; Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the revered overseer of Nigeria’s largest congregation, The Redeemed Christian Church of God, who spent $30 million on a Gulfstream jet; as well as Pastor Sam Adeyemi and Senior Pastor of Word of Life Bible Church, Ayo Oritsejafor.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 23, 2019

Apostle Johnson Suleiman, General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, has joined the league of Nigerian super rich pastors who own a private jet.

In a short video that has gone viral, the Apostle is seen seated in the new aircraft, with another audibly praying: “Every ear that will hear of it, Lord even if they were bound by generational problems, it will solve in the name of Jesus. I thank you for the workforce that walks with your son, this is proof that there will be next direction."

Aquired last week, the new jet is said to be a Hawker BAe 125-800 that reportedly costs between $1,095,000 to $2,895,000.

SaharaReporters, New York

