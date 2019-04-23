The Entire Northen Nigeria Is Under Siege, Shehu Sani Laments

Shehu Sani, the senator representing Kaduna Central at the National Assembly, has urged the government to tackle the overwhelming security challenges facing the Northern part of the country.



He made the call while receiving groups from Birnin Gwari, Chikun Local Government Areas and representatives of Zamfara indigenes resident in Kaduna.



Sani said: “Today the entire northern Nigeria is under siege. In the North-West it is the armed bandits, the Nort- Central is experiencing herdsmen attacks and the North-East is ravaged by insurgents.

“In Kajuru, it is Muslims and Christians against one another, in Birnin Gwari it is banditry and kidnapping and along Kaduna Abuja Highway, it is kidnapping and raping. I have been visiting you regularly and this time you are in my residence. I have listened to your lamentation, tears, cries and appeals.

”I believe any conscious Nigerian is aware of what you are facing in Birnin Gwari. I must say the issue of Birnin Gwari reflects the fears and dangers we are facing in North West today. Kidnapping is what we used to hear of in Niger Delta. Today Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Niger and Zamfara States are under siege. The most ideal thing is to face the situation and question those that we have elected into positions of authority."