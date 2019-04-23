The Entire Northen Nigeria Is Under Siege, Shehu Sani Laments

Sani said: “Today the entire northern Nigeria is under siege. In the North-West it is the armed bandits, the Nort- Central is experiencing herdsmen attacks and the North-East is ravaged by insurgents. “In Kajuru, it is Muslims and Christians against one another, in Birnin Gwari it is banditry and kidnapping and along Kaduna Abuja Highway, it is kidnapping and raping. I have been visiting you regularly and this time you are in my residence. I have listened to your lamentation, tears, cries and appeals."

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 23, 2019

Shehu Sani, the senator representing Kaduna Central at the National Assembly, has urged the government to tackle the overwhelming security challenges facing the Northern part of the country.

He made the call while receiving groups from Birnin Gwari, Chikun Local Government Areas and representatives of Zamfara indigenes resident in Kaduna.

Sani said: “Today the entire northern Nigeria is under siege. In the North-West it is the armed bandits, the Nort- Central is experiencing herdsmen attacks and the North-East is ravaged by insurgents.

“In Kajuru, it is Muslims and Christians against one another, in Birnin Gwari it is banditry and kidnapping and along Kaduna Abuja Highway, it is kidnapping and raping. I have been visiting you regularly and this time you are in my residence. I have listened to your lamentation, tears, cries and appeals.

”I believe any conscious Nigerian is aware of what you are facing in Birnin Gwari. I must say the issue of Birnin Gwari reflects the fears and dangers we are facing in North West today. Kidnapping is what we used to hear of in Niger Delta. Today Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Niger and Zamfara States are under siege. The most ideal thing is to face the situation and question those that we have elected into positions of authority."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Shari'a Court In Kaduna Jails Two Ladies For Two Months For Wearing Skimpy Dresses
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections Bindow Makes U-Turn, Files Petition At Election Tribunal After Congratulating Fintiri
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics I Won't Run An Adult Daycare Centre Because Of Tinubu, Says Dogara
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News 'We'll Change Our Style Soon', Shi'ites Warn Nigerian Govt As They Mark El-Zakzaky's Birthday With Protest
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Akeredolu Gives Cryptic Facebook Response To Suspension From APC — Then Deletes It
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Police Seven Roads To Be Affected By Traffic Control As Buhari Visits Lagos On Wednesday
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corporations Stella Oyedepo, Managing Director Of National Theatre, Dies In Auto Crash
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Shari'a Court In Kaduna Jails Two Ladies For Two Months For Wearing Skimpy Dresses
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Education 'A Joke Gone Too Far' — ASUU Blasts Aisha Buhari's Plan To Name Private University After The President
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Bindow Makes U-Turn, Files Petition At Election Tribunal After Congratulating Fintiri
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Christianity Apostle Suleiman Acquires First Private Jet — Like Oyedepo, Oritsejafor, Adeboye
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics I Won't Run An Adult Daycare Centre Because Of Tinubu, Says Dogara
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News 'We'll Change Our Style Soon', Shi'ites Warn Nigerian Govt As They Mark El-Zakzaky's Birthday With Protest
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Akeredolu Gives Cryptic Facebook Response To Suspension From APC — Then Deletes It
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Police Seven Roads To Be Affected By Traffic Control As Buhari Visits Lagos On Wednesday
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Zamfara Traditional Rulers Arrested For Serving As Bandits' Informants
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Sex Boat Driver Commits Suicide In Bayelsa After Disagreeing With His Lover
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Man Nabbed While Trying To Sell His Male Child For N200,000, Female For N150,000
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad