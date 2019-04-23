Niyi Osundare International Poetry Festival Holds July

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 23, 2019

The 2019 edition of the Niyi Osundare International Poetry Festival (NOIPOFEST) will hold from July 15 to 17 at the University of Calabar, Calabar, Cross River State.

The eminent critic and academic, Professor Biodun Jeyifo, who recently retired from Harvard University, will deliver the keynote speech entitled ‘Popular Poetry and the Search for Development in the Modern State’.

According to a statement signed by the Festival Director, Tunde Laniyan, other academics who will speak at the fifth edition of the festival include professors JOJ Agbada, Saleh Abdu and Joe Ushie. Others are Dr Obari Gomba and poet Odia Ofeimun.

Laniyan added that the festival would, as usual, feature poetry, music, theatre, dance and drumming. 

NOIPOFEST started five years ago in honour of the multiple award-winning Osundare, a world-class academic, dramatist and poet who previously taught at the Department of English, University of Ibadan.

He is the author of exciting poetry collections, including ‘Songs from the Marketplace’, ‘Village Voices’, ‘Waiting Laughters’, ‘Tender Moments’ and ‘City without People: The Katrina Poems’.

 Professor Tunji Olaopa, Executive Vice Chairman of the Ibadan School of Government and Public Policy, delivered the keynote address at last year’s festival held at Lead City University, Ibadan. It had ‘Literature and Governance: Finding the Convergence for National Development’ as its theme.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News Soyinka’s Supporters For Oxford Poetry Professorship Make Final Push For Votes
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Arts Graphic Novel Tells Story Of Nigeria’s Atlanta ’96 Olympics Feat
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Arts I Felt Close To Tears Watching My Mother Read Ugly Comments About Me, Says Chimamanda Adichie
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Breaking News Burkina Faso Interim President And PM Detained By Military, Worries Of A Coup Emerge
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Breaking News UK Asks Switzerland To Arrest Kola Aluko For Alison-Madueke Proceedings
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Egypt Russian Flight Crashes Into Sinai Peninsula, All Passengers Reportedly Killed
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Zamfara Traditional Rulers Arrested For Serving As Bandits' Informants
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Entertainment 'Those Trucks That Killed Him Are Still There' — Fans Mourn Dagrin Nine Years After
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Recover Cache Of Weapons At PDP, APC Secretariats In Kano
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME JAMB Apprehends Fake Candidate Who Registered 64 Times To Ghostwrite For 64 Real Candidates
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Islam Muslims Marginalised In Security Agencies, Supreme Council for Shari’ah Laments
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME 'I'm In Police Custody After Oracle Claimed I Kidnapped My Son'
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 10 Killed During Boys’ Brigade Easter Procession In Gombe
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Declare Inspector Missing After Protest Over Killing Of Resident In Ogun
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Udenwa, Imo's Worst Governor, Says Okorocha
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Travel Two Friends Badly Burnt As Car Crashes Into Electric Pole In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Zamfara Chiefs Didn't Apologise To NAF Over Killing Of Innocent Villagers
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Three Nigerians Wanted By Police In Ghana Over Kidnap Of Estonian Diplomat
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad