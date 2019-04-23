Ogun State Police Arrest 25 'Involved In' Burning Deputy Speaker's Office

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 23, 2019

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 25 persons in connection with the setting ablaze of the office of two politicians in the state.

During Sunday's incident, hoodlums burnt down the office of Kunle Oluomo, Deputy Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, and the constituency office of Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka, the Ifo/Ewekoro Federal House of Representatives member. See Also CRIME Hoodlums Set Ogun Deputy Speaker's Office, Vehicles Ablaze 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Disclosing the arrest to journalists, Abimbola Oyeyemi, Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, described the act as pure criminality that wasn't warranted at all.

“Some people mobilised themselves and attacked the office of the Deputy Speaker, burnt down the office and five vehicles in that area. The correlation between the incident that happened and the reaction of the people is what we cannot establish. There is no nexus between the two attacks,” Oyeyemi said.

“For now, we have arrested 25 suspects. The case of arson is what the people have committed. That act is pure criminality, there is nothing that warrants the spontaneous action. Those 25 suspects have been handed over to the State Criminal and Investigation Department.”

He stated that those arrested would be screened while those who are not directly involved in the attack would be released.

