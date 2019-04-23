Our Universities Are Glorified Secondary Schools, Says Tunde Bakare

He prayed to God to help President Muhammadu Buhari employ the best for his cabinet as he begins his second term in May 29, 2019. He also urged the President to ensure the development of the youth in the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 23, 2019

Tunde Bakare, Serving Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, says Nigerian universities are "glorified secondary schools".

He prayed to God to help President Muhammadu Buhari employ the best for his cabinet as he begins his second term in May 29, 2019.

He also urged the President to ensure the development of the youth in the country.

He said this during a chat with Channels Television on the Easter celebration.

He said: “We have neglected the greatest asset of any nation, human capital. Our educational system has gone down the drain; we need to revive all that. Our universities are glorified secondary schools; let us solidify the ones we have. It’s okay to start a university, but let us maintain a standard.

“It is in our interest to ensure that there is a future for our children, ensure good health care delivery, and ensure transportation system that is flawless. There are so many assets in this country and I pray President Buhari would do his best in the second term to appoint the best, brightest and fittest, so we would see Nigeria turn around as we maximise the potentials of the nation.”

Speaking on the consequences of unemployment, he added: “Insecurity is not new; we are being invaded from outside and from within. What do you think will happen to millions of jobless youths who have no way of providing themselves? We need to create more jobs.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Recover Cache Of Weapons At PDP, APC Secretariats In Kano
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Udenwa, Imo's Worst Governor, Says Okorocha
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency It's Sad That People Blame Buhari For Violence In Nigeria, Says Garba Shehu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics AYF: Tinubu's Actions On Leadership Of 9th National Assembly Shows He Is Anti-North
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal EFCC Takes Battle To Jail Goje For 'N5bn Fraud' To Appeal Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Akeredolu Gives Cryptic Facebook Response To Suspension From APC — Then Deletes It
0 Comments
20 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Zamfara Traditional Rulers Arrested For Serving As Bandits' Informants
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Entertainment 'Those Trucks That Killed Him Are Still There' — Fans Mourn Dagrin Nine Years After
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Recover Cache Of Weapons At PDP, APC Secretariats In Kano
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME JAMB Apprehends Fake Candidate Who Registered 64 Times To Ghostwrite For 64 Real Candidates
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Islam Muslims Marginalised In Security Agencies, Supreme Council for Shari’ah Laments
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME 'I'm In Police Custody After Oracle Claimed I Kidnapped My Son'
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 10 Killed During Boys’ Brigade Easter Procession In Gombe
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Declare Inspector Missing After Protest Over Killing Of Resident In Ogun
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Udenwa, Imo's Worst Governor, Says Okorocha
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Travel Two Friends Badly Burnt As Car Crashes Into Electric Pole In Abuja
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insurgency Zamfara Chiefs Didn't Apologise To NAF Over Killing Of Innocent Villagers
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Three Nigerians Wanted By Police In Ghana Over Kidnap Of Estonian Diplomat
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad