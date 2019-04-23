Our Universities Are Glorified Secondary Schools, Says Tunde Bakare

Tunde Bakare, Serving Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, says Nigerian universities are "glorified secondary schools".

He prayed to God to help President Muhammadu Buhari employ the best for his cabinet as he begins his second term in May 29, 2019.

He also urged the President to ensure the development of the youth in the country.

He said this during a chat with Channels Television on the Easter celebration.

He said: “We have neglected the greatest asset of any nation, human capital. Our educational system has gone down the drain; we need to revive all that. Our universities are glorified secondary schools; let us solidify the ones we have. It’s okay to start a university, but let us maintain a standard.

“It is in our interest to ensure that there is a future for our children, ensure good health care delivery, and ensure transportation system that is flawless. There are so many assets in this country and I pray President Buhari would do his best in the second term to appoint the best, brightest and fittest, so we would see Nigeria turn around as we maximise the potentials of the nation.”

Speaking on the consequences of unemployment, he added: “Insecurity is not new; we are being invaded from outside and from within. What do you think will happen to millions of jobless youths who have no way of providing themselves? We need to create more jobs.”