Seven Roads To Be Affected By Traffic Control As Buhari Visits Lagos On Wednesday

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 23, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari will visit Lagos on Wednesday to inaugurate projects.

The one-day working visit was announced in a statement issued by the Lagos State Ministry of Information and Strategy on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the itinerary of the President will include declaring open the "rehabilitated 10-lane Oshodi/Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road, and the 170-Bed Ayinke House (Maternity Hospital) at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital in Ikeja.

Other projects to be unveiled include the Lagos State Theatre at Oregun in Ikeja, the new 820 Mass Transit buses and the multi-level Oshodi Transport Interchange on the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.

“The presidential visit would hold between 9am and 3pm on Wednesday, during which traffic on some routes will be diverted in order to ensure a free flow of traffic," it said.

According to the statement, the routes to be affected by traffic control include the Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way (coming from the presidential wing of Murtala Muhammed Airport to LASUTH under bridge); Kodesoh Road; Obafemi Awolowo Way; Kudirat Abiola Way and Ikorodu Road (between the Ojota Intersection and Anthony Interchange).

Other routes are the Oworonshoki-Apapa Expressway (between Anthony and Oshodi Transport Interchange) and the International Airport road through the Local Wing of the airport to Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way and back to the Obafemi Awolowo Way.

“Roads highlighted above shall only be cordoned-off when necessary, Obafemi Awolowo Way and portions of Mobolaji Bank-Anthony shall be closed to traffic on three occasions within the specified period, as they are central to the President’s itinerary," it said.

The statement, therefore, advised motorists to avoid the above-listed roads where necessary and make use of alternative routes of their choice.

It advised that where motorists find it unavoidable plying the afore-mentioned roads, patience and cooperation with traffic managers should be their watchword.

It solicited the support of motorists and commuters for all inconveniences as a result of the diversions, saying that traffic managers, enforcement and security agents will be positioned at all strategic intersections to allow orderly vehicular movements.

