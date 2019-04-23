Zamfara Chiefs Didn't Apologise To NAF Over Killing Of Innocent Villagers

The Zamfara State Council of Chiefs has debunked reports that it had made a u-turn and apologised to the Nigerian Air Force over its allegations of airstrikes on civilians in the state.

Attahiru Muhammad Ahmad, the Emir of Anka who is also the chairman of the state council of chiefs, said the report was baseless.

Addressing newsmen on Monday, he said: “I have received an entourage led by Air Vice Marshall Idi Lubo who was in the state to condole and sympathise with the entire people of the state over a mistake made by the NAF that consumed innocent lives.

“In my recorded remarks, there was nowhere I apologized for making it public that NAF had mistakenly killed innocent lives during its bombardments on targeted camps operated by bandits across some villages in the state recently. But, I rather used words of respect as done by the August visitor which had been our tradition when receiving guests."

As a ruler, he said he was not afraid of saying the truth.

He continued: “Our council meeting had, based on credible reports, believed that the killings of innocent people had occurred, and if later, I would come back to make a u-turn on that matter, then, I should not remain as emir.

“As the Council of Chiefs, we did not intend to smear the hard-earned reputation of the Nigerian Air Force; we only cited the killings of innocent people as an example in a reaction to the claim by the Minister of Defence, Brigadier-General Mansur Dan Ali who, on baseless reasons, accused traditional rulers of aiding banditry activities in the state."