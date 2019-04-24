19 Guests Returning From A Wedding Die In Jigawa Road Accident

He said while 19 people died, the remaining 21 sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 24, 2019

Nineteen people returning from a wedding ceremony in Bauchi State lost their lives in a road accident in Jigawa State on Tuesday, the Police have confirmed.

According to Abdul Jinjiri, spokesman of the Police in Jigawa, the 18-seater bus conveying 40 women and children lost control when its front tyre burst, causing it to skid off the road and eventually burst into flames.

Jinjiri said the crash happened in Gwaram Sabuwa, a village around 100 kilometres from the state capital Dutse.

