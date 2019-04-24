Buhari Arrives In Lagos For Projects — But The One He Commissioned In March 2018 Is Sill Not Functional

The President, who practically shut down Lagos during his March 26, 2018 visit, is here again to commission a number of projects even though the Ikeja Bus Terminal that he commissioned last year is yet to begin operation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 24, 2019

It is exactly one year and 26 days since the Ikeja Bus Terminal was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari during his first state visit to Lagos State.

The President, who practically shut down Lagos during his March 26, 2018 visit, is here again to commission a number of projects even though the Ikeja Bus Terminal that he commissioned last year is yet to begin operation.

Buhari is already in Lagos to commission four projects, as confirmed on Tuesday by Bashir Ahmad, Personal Assistant to the President Buhari on New Media.

“President @MBuhari will be in Lagos today, to commission a number of projects; incl. the reconstructed Oshodi Inter’l Airport Road, Oshodi Transport Interchange, 820 mass transit buses, an ultra modern 170-bed Obstetrics and Gynaecology specialist hospital located within LASUTH,” he had tweeted.

In June 2018, three months after the project was commissioned, SaharaReporters had detailed the dissatisfaction of Lagosians with the state government, questioning why the terminal was commissioned when it was not ready for use.

Speaking with SaharaReporters, Paul Gbolahan, a Lagosian, who was not happy with the situation of things, had said: “When it was commissioned, I expected work to start immediately, probably the second day of the commissioning but two months after, nothing has happened." See Also Travel Three Months After Buhari Shut Lagos Down, The Ikeja Bus Terminal Still Not In Use 0 Comments 10 Months Ago

A bus driver who plies the Ikeja axis had maintained that the commissioning was improperly planned, saying: “They should have put some things in place before they commissioned the terminal. I am surprised that nothing was done since the commissioning of the terminal.”

Another resident, Morgan Olusegun, had said Ambode should not have commissioned the terminal when he knew it was not ready for use, adding that it was done for political reasons.

“Since the Governor knows the terminal is not ready, why was it commissioned?” he asked. “They should know they are ready before commissioning the terminal.”

Lagosians Fume As Buhari Visits To ‘Commission Uncompleted Projects’

Buhari's Lagos visit has caused uproar, as some of the projects to be commissioned are yet to be completed.

On social media, Nigerians compared the visit to last year's, when he commissioned a bus park that is yet to open till date.

Residents have taken to social media to condemn the visit of the President to Lagos.

A Twitter user, AAS @adequnle, tweeted: “I am just extremely disappointed in Buhari, he is coming to #Lagos to commission some hapzardly completed projects again.

The Bus Stop he commissioned during his last visit is yet to be opened to the public, what a man of integrity indeed!’

Another twitter user, @KrizangelUneh, tweeted; Where on earth is this road. is it in this same Lagos that I drive everyday. Can please anybody tell me in case I have not gone pass there.

The Question

Ironically, the same terminal is being touted as one of the best things to have happened to Lagos in terms of public transportation, reason it was dubbed 'world-class bus terminal' and not 'bus-stop.

Many had looked forward to experiencing the ‘world-class’ terminal, especially with the new mass transit buses parked in the terminal. But as the days went by, their hopes ebbed away.

Now that the ‘Commissioning-President’ is here again, how long will it take for the project tapes commissioned by his scissors to kick off operations?

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME The Entire Northen Nigeria Is Under Siege, Shehu Sani Laments
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Human Rights Presidency Assures Nigerian Civil Servants On Implementation Of New Minimum Wage
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Money Plateau PDP Suspends Chairman, Deputy For 'Embezzling' Atiku-Obi Campaign Funds
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Travel 19 Guests Returning From A Wedding Die In Jigawa Road Accident
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Money 'Ayade Wants To Defraud Cross River With N648billion Highway Construction'
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics I Won't Run An Adult Daycare Centre Because Of Tinubu, Says Dogara
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Osinbajo’s Man Gbadebo-Smith 'Running Down NISER... Sells Off N30m Generators For N700,000'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education 'A Joke Gone Too Far' — ASUU Blasts Aisha Buhari's Plan To Name Private University After The President
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corporations Stella Oyedepo, Managing Director Of National Theatre, Dies In Auto Crash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Shari'a Court In Kaduna Jails Two Ladies For Two Months For Wearing Skimpy Dresses
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME The Entire Northen Nigeria Is Under Siege, Shehu Sani Laments
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Human Rights Presidency Assures Nigerian Civil Servants On Implementation Of New Minimum Wage
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Economy Ngige: Doctors Free To Leave Nigeria... You Can Quote Me, We Have More Than Enough
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Man Nabbed While Trying To Sell His Male Child For N200,000, Female For N150,000
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Money Plateau PDP Suspends Chairman, Deputy For 'Embezzling' Atiku-Obi Campaign Funds
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Travel 19 Guests Returning From A Wedding Die In Jigawa Road Accident
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Early-Morning Inferno At Agbara Market Welcomes Buhari To Lagos
Food VIDEO: Early-Morning Inferno At Agbara Market Welcomes Buhari To Lagos
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Money 'Ayade Wants To Defraud Cross River With N648billion Highway Construction'
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad