Court Sends Six 'Robbers' Who Killed Seven In Idoani Bank Operation To Prison

Six suspexts alleged to have participated in the robbery attack on First Bank branch, Idoani, have been remanded in prison custody by a Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

On April 8, the robbers had stormed the bank in Idoani, killing no fewer than seven persons before making away a large amount of money.

A police Inspector, school principal and two staff of the bank were among the victims killed by the robbers, who blew off the bank's doorway with dynamites.

The suspected robbers — Isah Yusuf (27), Joshua Egumah Abuse (22), Idris Abdullahi (32), Philip Achem (26), Odeh Friday Fancy (27) and Peter Ufomadu (29) — were arraigned before the court by the Ondo Police Command.

Ezekiel Olawoye, Police Prosecutor, said that the six suspected robbers were arraigned on a seven-count charge ranging from armed robbery to murder and firearm.

Olawoye said the six suspected robbers did conspire together and committed the offence contrary to and punishable under Section 6(a) and (b) of the robbery and fire arms (special provision) Act Cap. RII laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

SaharaReporters correspondent at the court reported that the suspects pleaded not guilty to the crime.

After hearing the case and arguments of the prosecuting counsels, Victoria Bob-Manuel, the Magistrate of the court, remanded the suspects in prison custody till May 2, 2019.

She said the six suspects should be remanded at the Olokuta Prison custody pending advice from the Office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Reacting, Femi Joseph, spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, said the Police would still investigate the robbery case.

He added that although the suspects were charged to court, they still remained "suspects" until after their conviction.

"They are still suspect for now and our investigation is still ongoing on them to unravel more about the evil act," he said. "That is why we prayed the court to still remand them in prison custody so that we can still investigate the case further.

"Although, we are getting closer to the facts in our investigations, we don't want to reveal anything in order not to jeopardize our work. But i can assure you that more of the suspects who are at large and perpetrated this evil act will soon be arrested and also brought to book."

During last month's robbery operation on the financial institution in the Isewa quarters of Idoani in Ose Local Council Area, no less than seven people, including a police inspector, were gunned down by the robbers