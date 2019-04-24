Otedola Fulfills $50,000 Promise To Christian Chukwu 

Billionaire mogul Femi Otedola has fulfilled his promise of $50,000 to ailing football legend Christian Chukwu.

The money — to bankroll the medical treatment of former Eagles captain and coach in London (The United Kingdom) — was presented in Enugu by Philip Akinola, the Chief Operating Officer of Zenon Petroleum & Gas Ltd.

Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Governor of Enugu State; Amaju Pinnick, Chairman of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF); and renowned sports journalist Onochie Anibeze witnessed the presentation of the $50,000 (N18 million).

Chukwu, who is reportedly battling prostate cancer, will be flown to the United Kingdom next week.

The legendary philanthropist and oil mogul behind Forte Oil and Geregu Power Plant spoke to the Enugu Governor and the ailing football legend earlier today.

"The Governor just called to thank immensely. And I spoke with Christian Chukwu, too," the billionaire told TheCable. He will be flown abroad next week. I told him he will be fine and I will make sure he's provided with the best health services."

Chairman Chukwu, as he was known in his footballing days, has joined a long list of beneficiaries of Femi Otedola's large-heartedness.

Apart from sponsoring indigent students, helping those in need has become the pastime of the Lagos businessman.

Recently, Nollywood actor Victor Olaokun, who was involved in a ghastly accident and bedridden, received a €130,000 donation from Otedola! Olaokun is still receiving topmost medical care in Israel.