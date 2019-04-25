After Protests, Police Tear-Gas University Students In Ondo, Beat Them 'Like Stubborn Animals'

"In fact, some of the officers had to break into a room in our compound just to chase us away from the school environment, claiming that school management had told us t leave. As I am speak with you, they have already arrested some and forced them to lie down on the bare ground inside this hot sun. They are beating people like stubborn animals."

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 25, 2019

Armed policemen have stormed the Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State, chasing the students away from the campus with tear gas and "beating them like stubborn animals".

SaharaReporters learnt that the policemen arrived at the institution "in full force", breaking into off-campus hostels to carry out "indiscriminate arrests" of students.

Many of the students left in their rooms have been crying out on the invasion of their hostels by the Ploice, describing it as "anti-students". 

SaharaReporters observed that the police stationed some vehicles, including an armoured tank, in front of the institution's gates to scare all students away from entering the main campus. 

The police's action followed a heavy protest by the students of the state-owned institution on Wednesday over the 'no school fee, no test' policy of the university management led by Professor Igbekele Ajibefun, the Vice Chancellor. 

Two hundred level students had protested on Wednesday, shuttind down activities at the campus over the management's refusal to allow them write their First Semester Continuous Assesment Test. 

Biola Ajimuda, a student of the institution, said the policemen armed with guns were breaking into private hostels outside the school to chase the students away.

"The police and some other uniformed officers arrived at the school today and mounted surveillance positionsat the gate while preventing students from entering the campus," she said.

"They also drove to private off-campus hostels to chase us away with guns; they tear-gassed many of us they met in our compounds and slapped anyone who refused to leave the room.

"In fact, some of the officers had to break into a room in our compound just to chase us away from the school environment, claiming that school management had told us t leave. As I am speak with you, they have already arrested some and forced them to lie down on the bare ground inside this hot sun. They are beating people like stubborn animals."

On Thursday, the Dean of Students Affairs (DSA) of the institution, Dr. Olusegun Owolewa, had asked the students to leave and vacate all the campuses immediately.

A terse memo from Owolewa to the students, obtained by SaharaReporters, reads: "My counsel to you AAUA students, please, do not converge on the road or campus tomorrow. It is dangerous. 

"Avoid confrontation with Police or the Army. Your life is important to me; go home straight and prepare for the exams ahead. I look forward to seeing you on campus by May, 20. May God be with you, till we meet again."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Osinbajo’s Man Gbadebo-Smith 'Running Down NISER... Sells Off N30m Generators For N700,000'
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Police In Lagos Nab Two Young Men Fighting Over N30,000 After Stealing Female Pants
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Amnesty Begs Akeredolu Not To Endorse Execution Of Death-Row Inmates in Ondo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police 'Our Recycled Leaders Don't Give A F**k About Us' — Burna Boy Laments Nigeria's 'Hopelessness'
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME To Improve 'Mental Well-Being Of Policemen, IGP Reduces 12-Hour Shifts To Eight Hours
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME PDP Youth Leader Cries To DSS: Yahaya Bello’s Aides Want To Stage-Manage A Robbery Operation To Kill Me
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Osinbajo’s Man Gbadebo-Smith 'Running Down NISER... Sells Off N30m Generators For N700,000'
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Travel Danbaba Suntai Was 'Not Competent, Not Certified' To Fly Aircraft That Crashed In 2012, AIB Report Reveals
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal APC Lawmaker Tells Senators To Sell Three Of Their Five Cars — And Employ Youth With The Proceeds
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Bayelsa Assembly Members Approve Monthly Life Pension For Themselves
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Sports Otedola Fulfills $50,000 Promise To Christian Chukwu 
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari To Spend 11 Days In The UK On 'Private Visit'
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Legal Keyamo Shoots Down INEC Official's 'Electronic Results' Video As Pure 'Entertainment'
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics FACT CHECK: Does Nigeria Truly Have A Surplus Of Doctors, As Claimed By Ngige?
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Joshua Dariye Co-Sponsors Motion From Prison
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military Gunshots To Rock Imo For Five Days — But There Is No Cause For Alarm
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Police In Lagos Nab Two Young Men Fighting Over N30,000 After Stealing Female Pants
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Amnesty Begs Akeredolu Not To Endorse Execution Of Death-Row Inmates in Ondo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad