BREAKING: Buhari To Dissolve Cabinet On May 22

President Muhammadu Buhari will dissolve the current federal cabinet latest on May 22 after presiding over a valedictory Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on the day, Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, has revealed.

“We will be having a valedictory session on 22nd May. The cabinet remains intact,” he had said.

However, Mohammed later clarified his statement, saying the scheduling of the last valedictory session for May 22 does not erode the President's power to dissolve his cabinet at anytime, even before the said date.

”It is inaccurate to extrapolate from my statement — that the FEC valedictory session will hold on 22 May — to say that the President will dissolve the cabinet on the same day,” he said.

As earlier revealed by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Buhari proceeds on a private visit to the United Kingdom today after departing for Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

He is expected to return to Nigeria on May 5, 2019 — 17 days before the valedictory FEC session.

In 2017, Buhari spent a total of 103 days in London, United Kingdom, receiving medical attention.