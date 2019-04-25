Joshua Dariye Co-Sponsors Motion From Prison

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 25, 2019

 

Joshua Dariye, former Governor of Plateau State and the All Progressives Congress (APC) senator representing Plateau Central Senatorial District, is co-sponsoring a motion in the Senate.

Dariye, who is currently serving a  10-year in the prison, is co-sponsoring the motion with Shehu Sani, the senator representing Kaduna Central, and other 106 senators.

During the presentation of a motion titled 'Senseless Killing of a Briton and the abduction of three others in a Holiday Resort in Kaduna State by Armed Bandits' by Senator Shehu Sani on Thursday, Dariye’s name was listed as one of the co-sponsors, appearing as number 89.

Back in June 2018, the FCT High Court in Gudu, Abuja, had sentenced him to 14 years in prison for fraud and misappropriation of funds. But the Court of Appeal in Abuja later reduced the jail term to 10 years.

Though affirming that the conviction, as pronounced by the  Federal High Court,  was right, the appeal court said the former Governor should have been jailed for 10 years. It reduced the sentence of 14 years to 10 years for criminal breach of trust while a similar conviction for diversion of N1.62 billion ecological funds was reduced from two years to one year. 

The sentences are to run concurrently, as the previous judgment in June, meaning  Dariye has now been effectively jailed for 10 years.

However, he didn't get the ticket. In the end, Hezekiah Dimka of the APC defeated David Paradang, former Nigerian Immigration Service bossand candidate the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Plateau Central Senatorial District election.

